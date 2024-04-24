Mass Timber Construction Powerhouse Joins Swinerton's Northern California Region

"We are thrilled to have Lisa join our team. Her wealth of experience and passion for mass timber and sustainable construction make her the ideal leader to spearhead our efforts in Northern California," said Terry McKellips, Sr. Vice President and Region Manager of Swinerton in Northern California. Post this

In her new role, Podesto will continue championing low carbon structural solutions like mass timber and guiding clients through the early stages of project development. Her leadership and expertise will drive innovation and excellence in mass timber construction, solidifying Swinerton's position as a leader in the industry and advancing mass timber and off-site construction technologies nationally.

Podesto is a leading authority in mass timber construction in the U.S., contributing significantly to industry advancement through advisory roles in organizations like Tallwood Design Institute, the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection, the National Institute of Building Sciences, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. She has co-authored key publications and led groundbreaking research in 2018 on blast resistance design methodology for Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), expanding opportunities for timber structures.

Swinerton's Northern California region is transforming the built environment with over $344 million in education, civic, life sciences, and residential projects utilizing mass timber. Notable projects include the California Mass Timber Building Competition grant recipient Sunnydale Community Center with Mercy Housing in San Francisco and Chico State's new University Services Building—the first mass timber building for the California State University system.

With a passion for advancing mass timber knowledge, Swinerton hosts Timber Talks, which brings together developers, commercial real estate professionals, architects, and engineers to discuss industry trends and local advancements in mass timber construction. Swinerton Incorporated is investing in a new Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) facility operated by subsidiary Timberlab in Oregon, bringing a new supplier to support mass timber construction.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, leadership, passion, and excellence. Swinerton has 21 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Fresno, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

