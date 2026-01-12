Mass Timber Investment Forum Debuts at The 2026 International Mass Timber Conference

"Mass timber is reaching a pivotal moment, and capital engagement is critical to scaling," said Craig Rawlings, Chairman, International Mass Timber Conference. Post this

"Mass timber is reaching a pivotal moment, and capital engagement is critical to scaling," said Craig Rawlings, Chairman, International Mass Timber Conference. "This forum brings the right stakeholders together — on stage and in the room — to move promising projects from concept to closing, and will be informative, engaging, and entertaining."

Investor participation and format

A multi-sector investor panel representing institutional investors and capital sources, private equity, family offices, and boutique firms will engage with selected developer pitches and share insights on underwriting criteria, risk management, and return profiles for mass timber projects in this lively new session. Selected projects will receive approximately 15 minutes to pitch their project to the panel of investors and the session will be moderated by mass timber champion and rising star Erica Spiritos.

Confirmed Investor participants include:

Troy Harris, Jamestown

Jonathan Pearce, Hines

Justin Preftakes, Barings

The forum is also supported by industry veteran Jeff Spiritos, Principal of Spiritos Properties, who is serving as Investment Forum Advisor.

"How investors evaluate mass timber is evolving quickly," said Jeff. "By creating a transparent, constructive environment for live pitches and feedback, we're helping developers sharpen their proposals and helping investors access a high-quality pipeline."

Call for developer submissions

Developers with mass timber projects are invited and encouraged to submit proposals online for consideration through Friday, January 23. To ensure broad participation, proposals should be non-proprietary and suitable for public presentation. Commercial, multifamily residential, mixed-use, single-family residential (at scale), industrial, and innovative or non-traditional concepts will all be considered. Selected projects will be notified by the end of February.

Selected developers will also have the opportunity to network with investors throughout the duration of the conference.

Registration is open for the 2026 International Mass Timber Conference, with full-conference passes priced at $1,200 through the final early-bird deadline of January 28, 2026. Full passes include access to The Boardroom and all conference programming, most meals and complimentary coffee and tea throughout April 1–2, and on-demand access to recordings of most educational presentations.

About Trifecta Collective

Trifecta Collective is a trade show platform formed by GreyLion and trade show industry professionals, Rick McConnell and Jennifer Hoff. Mr. McConnell has extensive experience building and leading industry events across multiple industry sectors and has previously held senior leadership roles at Hanley Wood and Informa. Ms. Hoff has an equally impressive track record in show management, having held numerous positions at National Tradeshow Productions and more recently as the Founder of Taffy Event Strategies, which she continues to run today. Since 2021, Trifecta Collective has been building a portfolio of market-leading trade shows and events that are leaders in their respective market segments. For more information, please visit www.trifectacollectivellc.com.

