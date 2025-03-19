Mass Timber is a Key Component of the Albina Community Redevelopment Program

The International Mass Timber Conference returns to Portland Oregon March 25- 27th at the Oregon Convention Center. The opening Keynote address, titled "Mass Timber for the People," at this year's conference, Wednesday, March 26, 8:00 am – 9:15 am, focuses on Portland area redevelopment efforts with a presentation moderated by Thomas Robinson of Lever Architecture and featuring a panel of local community leaders including Erin Graham of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry; Alex Colas, Colas Construction; Inc. and Winta Yohannes, Aliba Vision Trust.

The keynote panel will look at the transformative potential of mass timber in shaping expansive urban developments. Centered on district-scale projects in Portland, Oregon, the discussion will showcase how mass timber catalyzes community-driven growth, sustainability, and workforce opportunities. Panelists will explore strategies for integrating economic development with social and environmental priorities, drawing insights from the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) district and the Albina neighborhood redevelopment providing an understanding of how mass timber contributes to equitable and resilient urban growth, offering a blueprint for future city-wide and multi-block developments.

Beginning with the origin story of Portland's experiments with mass timber in 2015 and how the goals of those early projects were instrumental in the current timber boom, this interactive session will discuss: What does it take for these developments to use mass timber to advance workforce equity and sustainability while revitalizing Portland's east side through community building? How can this work be a blueprint for district scale mass timber development?

Hear about the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry's 24 acre/3 million square foot district development plan from Erin Graham, President and CEO of OMSI.

See the remedy for the last 50 years of displacement and disinvestment in the Albina neighborhood through the eyes of Winta Yohannes, the Executive Director of the Albina Vision Trust.

Learn how both of their projects are being realized from Alex Colas, Vice President of Colas Construction, the largest Black-owned construction firm on the West Coast. Alex and his teams are building the first projects on each of these important sitesRegistration is open at www.masstimberconference.com and full passes are $1,375 through the end of the show. Full passes receive free print and PDF copies of the 2025 International Mass Timber Report, video recordings of most all presentations, free breakfast & lunch (March 26–27), and free coffee & tea (March 26–27). Passholders also benefit from a 220 display exhibit hall, 25 educational sessions and over 100 speakers, and access to thousands of mass timber professionals from around the world.

Premier Sponsors are Timberlab, Kallesoe Machinery, Kalesnikoff, Western Archrib, Maxxon, Mercer Mass Timber, XL Construction, SmartLam, DPR Construction, and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. Other conference sponsors include Freres Engineered Wood, Sansin, Nordic Structures, Elevated Construction Services, Think Wood, Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Port of Portland and Greater Portland Inc., Skanska, Sterling Structural, Weyerhaeuser, RJC Engineers, Polygon, Simpson Strong-Tie, Business Oregon, Swinerton, USG, Aon, Ledinek, and MINDA.

Conference partners are ULI and the U.S. Forest Service. Media Partners are Architectural Record, Metropolis, Mass Timber Construction Journal, Wood Central, The Architect's Newspaper, the Verdical Group, Lumber Slingers and Archinect.

The International Mass Timber Conference is owned and produced by Trifecta Collective LLC, and WoodWorks serves as the event's co-producer.

About Trifecta Collective

Trifecta Collective is a trade show platform formed by GreyLion and trade show industry professionals, Rick McConnell and Jennifer Hoff. Mr. McConnell has extensive experience building and leading industry events across multiple industry sectors and has previously held senior leadership roles at Hanley Wood and Informa. Ms. Hoff has an equally impressive track record in show management, having held numerous positions at National Tradeshow Productions and more recently as the Founder of Taffy Event Strategies, which she continues to run today. Since 2021, Trifecta Collective has been building a portfolio of market-leading trade shows and events that are leaders in their respective market segments. For more information, please visit www.trifectacollectivellc.com.

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks (www.woodworks.org) provides free one-on-one project assistance as well as education and resources related to the code-compliant design of non-residential and multi-family wood buildings. WoodWorks technical experts offer support from design through construction on a wide range of building types, including mid-rise/multi-residential, educational, commercial, corporate, institutional and public.

