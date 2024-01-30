Mass-Vac, Inc. Introduces MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Trap that Extends the Pump Life for Plastic Extruders

A high-capacity vacuum inlet trap that helps prevent pump failure due to the volatile materials created by PET, HDPE, PVC, LDPE, PP, PS and other plastic extrusion processes has been introduced by Mass-Vac, Inc.
The MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Trap features 304 stainless steel construction and consists of a baffle section plus two or three stages, optional cooling, and parallel banks of stainless steel gauze mesh filters to condense and collect volatile vapors from the extruder vent. Designed to replace knock-out pots, it is suitable for all types of plastics extruders.
Capable of replacing several of the traditional trapping methods with one compact canister, the MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Trap is offered in 10", 12", and 16" dia. sizes with 1.5" to 6.0" ports, is stackable, and can be equipped with drains and float switches for the automatic disposal of volatile compounds, where required.
The MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Trap is priced from $2,680(list); depending upon size and configuration.
