Mass-Vac, Inc. Introduces MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Trap that Extends the Pump Life for Plastic Extruders

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mass-Vac, Inc. has introduced a high-capacity vacuum inlet trap that helps prevent pump failure due to the volatile materials created by PET, HDPE, PVC, LDPE, PP, PS and other plastic extrusion processes.