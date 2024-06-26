Mass-Vac, Inc. Introduces MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Traps to Protect Pumps from Particulates & Volatiles

A new line of high-capacity vacuum pump foreline traps for silicon solar cell processing including CdTe and CIGS that can help prevent premature pump failures has been introduced by Mass-Vac, Inc.

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mass-Vac, Inc. has introduced a line of high-capacity vacuum pump foreline traps for silicon solar cell processing including CdTe and CIGS that can help prevent premature pump failures.