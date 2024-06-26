Mass-Vac, Inc. Introduces MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Traps to Protect Pumps from Particulates & Volatiles

A new line of high-capacity vacuum pump foreline traps for silicon solar cell processing including CdTe and CIGS that can help prevent premature pump failures has been introduced by Mass-Vac, Inc.
NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mass-Vac, Inc. has introduced a line of high-capacity vacuum pump foreline traps for silicon solar cell processing including CdTe and CIGS that can help prevent premature pump failures.
The MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Trap combines several trapping methods and multiple stages to condense, absorb, and neutralize process byproducts that generate particulates, volatiles, organic solvents, and acids. Ideally suited for silicon solar cell processing equipment, the trap's first stage is a 200 sq. in. baffle shield surrounded by 3/8" I.D. cooling coils for condensing volatile solvents and chemicals on a large cooled surface.
Featuring user-selectable filter elements to address specific processes, the MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Trap is capable of up to 2,500 in3 of solids accumulation and is offered with a solid stainless steel knock-down stage instead of a water cooled baffle shield. Available filter elements include activated alumina or charcoal, SS- and copper-gauze, Sodasorb® and other types of to remove residual solvent vapor acids and particulates.
MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Traps are priced from $2,680 to $5,545 (list), depending upon configuration. Literature is available upon request.
