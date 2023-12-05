Mass-Vac, Inc. Introduces MV PosiTrap® Dry Scroll Pump Exhaust Traps that Capture Carbon From Degrading Tip Seals

A new line of robust vacuum pump exhaust traps for use with dry scroll pumps to remove carbon soot which can damage recirculation systems has been introduced by Mass-Vac, Inc. of North Billerica, MA.

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mass-Vac, Inc. has introduced a line of robust vacuum pump exhaust traps for use with dry scroll pumps to remove carbon soot which can damage recirculation systems.

MV PosiTrap® Vacuum Pump Exhaust Traps are made from 304 SS and feature 0.1 micron polypropylene filter media that capture carbon soot from dry scroll pump degrading tip seals. Designed for pumps up to 25 and 50 CFM, they are offered in 4" and 8" dia. sizes and can be supplied in straight-through and right angle designs with various termination options.