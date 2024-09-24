Mass-Vac Introduces MV Vacuum Inlet Traps for ALD processes that Extract Particulates & Absorb Unreacted Precursors

A full line of vacuum inlet traps for ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) processes from research in small laboratories to large production systems has been introduced by Mass-Vac, Inc.

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass-Vac, Inc. has introduced a full line of vacuum inlet traps for ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) processes from research in small laboratories to large production systems.