Mass-Vac Introduces MV Vacuum Inlet Traps for ALD processes that Extract Particulates & Absorb Unreacted Precursors

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass-Vac, Inc. has introduced a full line of vacuum inlet traps for ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) processes from research in small laboratories to large production systems.
MV Vacuum Inlet Traps for ALD processes can be easily customized by the user to remove all process byproducts from precursors such as TMA, TiCl, DeZ, and H2S including particulates and unreacted precursors. Available for both research and production applications, they come in sizes ranging from 4" to 16" dia. with port sizes from NW-25 to ISO-160 for protecting vacuum pumps and lines with flow rates from 25 to 2000 CFM.
Featuring interchangeable filter elements, MV Vacuum Inlet Traps for ALD processes are made of stainless steel and include the PosiTrap® in 4" and 8" dia. sizes and the MultiTrap® in 12" and 16". Filters include stainless steel gauze for particles, activated charcoal for unreacted precursor adsorption, Sodasorb® for acid neutralization, Sulfatreat® for H2S neutralization, and Ammoiniasorb for NH3 and Amines.
MV Vacuum Inlet Traps for ALD processes are priced from $390 to $5,750 depending upon configuration. Price quotations are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Mass-Vac, Inc.
David Rolph, Marketing
247 Rangeway Rd. / P.O. Box 359
No. Billerica, MA 01862-0359
(978) 667-2393 FAX (978) 671-0014
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.massvac.com
Media Contact
David Rolph, Mass-Vac, Inc., (978) 667-2393, [email protected], www.massvac.com
SOURCE Mass-Vac, Inc.
