Massachusetts General Hospital Launches Study of Fireside Project's Psychedelic Coaching in Ketamine Treatment

Preparation and integration support may play an important role in helping patients make sense of these experiences within a medical context. Post this

Treatment-resistant depression is a major public health challenge, affecting a substantial proportion of individuals who do not respond, or respond only partially, to standard antidepressant therapies. In response to this unmet clinical need, hospital-based ketamine clinics have emerged as an important treatment option, offering novel, faster-acting antidepressant interventions for individuals with more severe or persistent depression. While ketamine can provide rapid symptom relief for some patients, the treatment is often associated with intense subjective or psychedelic experiences that may be unfamiliar or difficult to process.

This study builds on a recently completed survey study conducted at the same clinic by the investigative team, which assessed patient perspectives on preparation and integration support in standard hospital-based ketamine treatment. Findings from that survey, which is currently under analysis, will inform future design.

"Many patients receiving ketamine treatment for depression report meaningful and sometimes challenging subjective experiences," said Dr. Maren Nyer, Co-Principal Investigator, a psychologist at MGH's Depression Clinical and Research Program and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School (HMS). "This IRB-approved study allows us to evaluate whether offering structured psychedelic coaching as part of standard hospital-based ketamine care is feasible, acceptable, and responsive to patient needs."

Dr. Franklin King, Co-Principal Investigator and psychiatrist at MGH's Center for the Neuroscience of Psychedelics and an instructor at HMS, added: "Ketamine has expanded treatment options for individuals with depression who have not benefited from conventional antidepressants. Understanding how adjunctive support may complement this care is an important next step."

The coaching intervention will be optional and offered alongside routine ketamine treatment, without altering medication protocols or standard clinical decision-making. The study will enroll a limited number of patients receiving care at MGH's Ketamine Clinic for Depression.

"This collaboration reflects a careful, patient-centered approach to supporting individuals undergoing ketamine treatment," said Jacob Ham, PhD, Director of Coaching at Fireside Project and Associate Clinical Psychiatry Professor and Director of the Center for Complex Trauma at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "Preparation and integration support may play an important role in helping patients make sense of these experiences within a medical context."

"This study represents an important step toward understanding how structured coaching may complement ketamine treatment in hospital settings," said Joshua White, Founder and Executive Director of Fireside Project. "It reflects a growing recognition that novel antidepressant treatments may benefit from thoughtfully designed psychosocial supports."

Data from this study will be used to inform future grant applications and the design of larger clinical trials examining adjunctive psychedelic coaching within ketamine treatment for depression. All research activities will be conducted under IRB oversight using secure, HIPAA-compliant systems.

About Fireside Project

Fireside Project is a nonprofit organization providing free, confidential peer support to people during and after psychedelic experiences through the Psychedelic Support Line, available by phone or text at 62-FIRESIDE (623-473-7433). The organization also offers Fireside-Certified™ Psychedelic Coaching, a telehealth service providing preparation and integration support. Founded in 2020, Fireside Project is committed to helping minimize risks and maximize the benefits of psychedelic experiences through accessible support, education, and training, and has supported over 33,000 callers through the Psychedelic Support Line. Fireside Project has received national media attention in Rolling Stone, Forbes, Esquire, Mashable, WIRED, and more.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, Fireside Project, 1 6508636887, [email protected], https://firesideproject.org

SOURCE Fireside Project