Massachusetts Health Data Consortium Selects Datycs to Streamline Clinical Data Exchange for Quality Measures

New FHIR Standard-Based Solution to Enhance Clinical Data Sharing Between Health Plans and Providers Across Massachusetts
WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datycs announced that the Massachusetts Health Data Consortium (MHDC) selected the company for a new standards-based solution that will support a Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) version of MHDC's Quality Measurement Specification to enhance clinical data sharing for quality measurement and reporting.
The new quality measures solution will be a part of MHDC's recently announced expansion of their longstanding New England Healthcare Exchange Network (NEHEN) service, in partnership with ZeOmega, Inc. The NEHEN service currently supports X12 Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) claims, eligibility, and referral transactions. The next generation of the NEHEN service, NEHEN FHIR, will incorporate FHIR APIs to enable real-time, automated prior authorization and clinical data exchange for quality measurement and reporting through a single connection. NEHEN's FHIR-based quality measures service is expected to support bulk data exchange and measure-by-measure exchange approaches.
The healthcare industry is currently evaluating several alternative specifications using different versions of core interoperability standards for FHIR-based quality measure data exchange. MHDC and Datycs will engage with industry groups, such as NCQA and HL7, among others, to facilitate the adoption of a unified standard for use across Massachusetts.
"Establishing a shared standard for quality measure data exchange is essential to reducing complexity and administrative burden across the healthcare ecosystem," said Denny Brennan, Executive Director of MHDC. "By aligning on a common FHIR-based approach for meeting state and federal reporting requirements, we can streamline data collection between payers and providers, improve consistency, and ultimately assist organizations in their effort to focus more time and resources on improving patient outcomes."
"Datycs is excited to support MHDC in its rollout of the next generation NEHEN", said Srini Rao, Founder and CEO of Datycs. "As a healthcare analytics company that has worked with several payer and provider organizations in New England for over a decade, we are looking forward to an expanded role in the exchange of data for measuring and improving the quality of healthcare in the region."
About the Massachusetts Health Data Consortium (MHDC)
MHDC is a non-profit organization focused on improving healthcare quality, transparency, and efficiency through better access to and exchange of health data. Through collaborations and innovations like NEHEN, MHDC continues to lead the way in transforming healthcare information infrastructure across New England.
About Datycs
Datycs is a healthcare analytics leader focused on automating data-driven workflows through advanced extraction of insights from clinical documents and healthcare data for payers and providers nationwide. The company's next-generation solutions enhance traditional AI and natural language processing (NLP) capabilities by integrating advanced generative AI models, delivering improved efficiency and accuracy in healthcare data analysis. With more than a decade of healthcare analytics innovation, Datycs drives advances in healthcare quality and interoperability. For more information, visit www.datycs.com.
