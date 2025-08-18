Massachusetts Health Data Consortium Selects Datycs to Streamline Clinical Data Exchange for Quality Measures

"Datycs is excited to support MHDC in its rollout of the next generation NEHEN", said Srini Rao, CEO of Datycs. "We are looking forward to an expanded role in the exchange of data for measuring and improving the quality of healthcare in New England." Post this

The healthcare industry is currently evaluating several alternative specifications using different versions of core interoperability standards for FHIR-based quality measure data exchange. MHDC and Datycs will engage with industry groups, such as NCQA and HL7, among others, to facilitate the adoption of a unified standard for use across Massachusetts.

"Establishing a shared standard for quality measure data exchange is essential to reducing complexity and administrative burden across the healthcare ecosystem," said Denny Brennan, Executive Director of MHDC. "By aligning on a common FHIR-based approach for meeting state and federal reporting requirements, we can streamline data collection between payers and providers, improve consistency, and ultimately assist organizations in their effort to focus more time and resources on improving patient outcomes."

"Datycs is excited to support MHDC in its rollout of the next generation NEHEN", said Srini Rao, Founder and CEO of Datycs. "As a healthcare analytics company that has worked with several payer and provider organizations in New England for over a decade, we are looking forward to an expanded role in the exchange of data for measuring and improving the quality of healthcare in the region."

About the Massachusetts Health Data Consortium (MHDC)

MHDC is a non-profit organization focused on improving healthcare quality, transparency, and efficiency through better access to and exchange of health data. Through collaborations and innovations like NEHEN, MHDC continues to lead the way in transforming healthcare information infrastructure across New England.

About Datycs

Datycs is a healthcare analytics leader focused on automating data-driven workflows through advanced extraction of insights from clinical documents and healthcare data for payers and providers nationwide. The company's next-generation solutions enhance traditional AI and natural language processing (NLP) capabilities by integrating advanced generative AI models, delivering improved efficiency and accuracy in healthcare data analysis. With more than a decade of healthcare analytics innovation, Datycs drives advances in healthcare quality and interoperability. For more information, visit www.datycs.com.

Media Contact

Chandra G., Datycs Inc., 1 6177617500, [email protected], www.datycs.com

SOURCE Datycs Inc.