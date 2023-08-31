Massachusetts Leads the Charge in Sustainable Building with Phius-Certified Multifamily Buildings

Boston Adopts Opt-In Building Code, Championed by Phius and Petersen Engineering, Setting a New Standard for Energy Efficiency and Affordable Housing
CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Massachusetts is leading the way in sustainable building practices with Boston's recent adoption of a new opt-in building code for new-build multifamily buildings. Starting January 1, 2024, every new multifamily building built must meet passive building requirements, with Phius Certification representing the most established path to reach those requirements and Petersen Engineering demonstrating buildings of the future.
Phius, a non-profit organization, puts passive building principles into practice in a way that is cost-effective, quality assured and climate-appropriate with plans customized to fit each project's needs – unlike other passive certifications. Phius Certification is the leading standard for energy-efficient construction in the world, requiring buildings to meet specific performance criteria, including airtightness, insulation, ventilation and more. Buildings that meet the Phius Certification standard are proven to use 40-60 percent less energy than code-built buildings at minimal to no upfront cost premium.
For decades, Petersen Engineering has advocated for improving energy efficiency and general quality in buildings. When they began working with Phius, the technical approaches for certification enhanced many of their existing practices – including the virtues of air tightness and ventilation in buildings, improved building insulation methods, better windows, and simple, durable, and serviceable HVAC and domestic hot water systems.
With a strong focus on affordable housing, Phius has empowered Petersen to impact more buildings and housing units, with better outcomes for people and the planet. Petersen Engineering has completed eight Phius Certified projects, has 16 in construction and 16 in design, including:
- Finch Cambridge: A 125,000 SF., 6-story affordable housing 120-apartment unit building in Cambridge, MA. The project features 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and residential amenities including a rooftop terrace and outdoor recreation spaces. It was completed in 2020 and is Phius Certified.
- Harbor Village: A 35,000 SF., 30-unit affordable housing project under construction in Gloucester, MA. It includes four ground-level retail tenant spaces and other community amenity areas. The project is on track for Phius Certification.
- 152-158 Broadway: A 33,000 SF 5-story mixed-use building under development in Somerville, MA. with rental and commercial space on the ground floor and affordable rental dwelling units on the upper floors. The project is on track for Phius Certification.
"Phius provides a defined, structured, and standardized program that matches our design approach. Phius Certified buildings are inexpensive to operate and maintain, comfortable, healthy, resilient, and hold their value over time," said Petersen Engineering Principal, James Petersen. "Moving forward we expect expanded interest in Phius Certification of a broad range of building types."
Through Mass Save, Boston has partnered with Phius to provide training and technical support to developers who want to meet the new sustainable building code, ensuring that they have access to the resources needed to meet the Phius Certification standards and promote sustainable building practices.
Massachusetts's adoption of passive building standards as code marks a significant shift toward a more resilient, energy-efficient future, and firms like Petersen Engineering in partnership with Phius, are leading the industry forward.
For more information on Phius-related incentives and policies in Massachusetts, visit the Phius guide HERE. Images and renderings of Phius Certified projects listed above are HERE.
About Phius
Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. It trains and certifies professionals, maintains and updates the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certifies and quality assures passive buildings, certifies high-performance building products and conducts research to advance high-performance building.
About Petersen Engineering
Petersen Engineering designs buildings with fully integrated MEP/FP systems. Critical to the firm's success is its "keep it simple" approach. They start by finding ways to reduce energy demand, then consider cost-effective and simple solutions that ensure buildings perform well throughout their whole lifecycle while maximizing comfort and building quality. Petersen stands behind the belief that high-performing, energy-efficient buildings can be beautiful, durable, comfortable, and affordable.
