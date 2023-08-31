Massachusetts Leads the Charge in Sustainable Building with Phius-Certified Multifamily Buildings

"Phius provides a defined, structured, and standardized program that matches our design approach. Phius Certified buildings are inexpensive to operate and maintain, comfortable, healthy, resilient, and hold their value over time," said Petersen Engineering Principal James Petersen. Tweet this

For decades, Petersen Engineering has advocated for improving energy efficiency and general quality in buildings. When they began working with Phius, the technical approaches for certification enhanced many of their existing practices – including the virtues of air tightness and ventilation in buildings, improved building insulation methods, better windows, and simple, durable, and serviceable HVAC and domestic hot water systems.

With a strong focus on affordable housing, Phius has empowered Petersen to impact more buildings and housing units, with better outcomes for people and the planet. Petersen Engineering has completed eight Phius Certified projects, has 16 in construction and 16 in design, including:

Finch Cambridge : A 125,000 SF., 6-story affordable housing 120-apartment unit building in Cambridge, MA. The project features 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and residential amenities including a rooftop terrace and outdoor recreation spaces. It was completed in 2020 and is Phius Certified.

: A 125,000 SF., 6-story affordable housing 120-apartment unit building in The project features 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and residential amenities including a rooftop terrace and outdoor recreation spaces. It was completed in 2020 and is Phius Certified. Harbor Village: A 35,000 SF., 30-unit affordable housing project under construction in Gloucester, MA. It includes four ground-level retail tenant spaces and other community amenity areas. The project is on track for Phius Certification.

It includes four ground-level retail tenant spaces and other community amenity areas. The project is on track for Phius Certification. 152-158 Broadway: A 33,000 SF 5-story mixed-use building under development in Somerville, MA. with rental and commercial space on the ground floor and affordable rental dwelling units on the upper floors. The project is on track for Phius Certification.

"Moving forward we expect expanded interest in Phius Certification of a broad range of building types."

Through Mass Save, Boston has partnered with Phius to provide training and technical support to developers who want to meet the new sustainable building code, ensuring that they have access to the resources needed to meet the Phius Certification standards and promote sustainable building practices.

Massachusetts's adoption of passive building standards as code marks a significant shift toward a more resilient, energy-efficient future, and firms like Petersen Engineering in partnership with Phius, are leading the industry forward.

For more information on Phius-related incentives and policies in Massachusetts, visit the Phius guide HERE. Images and renderings of Phius Certified projects listed above are HERE.

About Phius

Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. It trains and certifies professionals, maintains and updates the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certifies and quality assures passive buildings, certifies high-performance building products and conducts research to advance high-performance building.

About Petersen Engineering

Petersen Engineering designs buildings with fully integrated MEP/FP systems. Critical to the firm's success is its "keep it simple" approach. They start by finding ways to reduce energy demand, then consider cost-effective and simple solutions that ensure buildings perform well throughout their whole lifecycle while maximizing comfort and building quality. Petersen stands behind the belief that high-performing, energy-efficient buildings can be beautiful, durable, comfortable, and affordable.

