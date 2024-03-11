Massachusetts Workforce Training Program Brings Postalytics Academy to Small Businesses

Postalytics, the leading direct mail automation platform, is now offering free courses to help Massachusetts small businesses learn how to leverage the power of direct mail.
ROCKLAND, Mass., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Postalytics, the leading direct mail automation platform, is now offering free courses to help Massachusetts small businesses learn how to leverage the power of direct mail.
Through grants provided by the Commonwealth Corporation and the Massachusetts Workforce Training Program, Postalytics Academy empowers Massachusetts companies with fewer than 100 employees to train up to two individuals on direct mail best practices.
Postalytics invites qualified companies to enroll employees in four educational courses taught by direct mail industry experts from the company.
The direct mail courses offer training in four parts:
Lesson 1: Direct Mail 101
Students learn the fundamentals of direct mail marketing, including understanding and using a creative brief, and direct mail best practices for mailer formats, offers, calls-to-action, tracking, and analytics.
Lesson 2: Technology & Automation in Direct Mail
Students will discover how technology and automation have removed obstacles previously encountered in traditional direct mail marketing. The lesson will cover CRM and automation tools, direct mail cloud-based software, easy-to-use design editing tools, personalization, small-batch direct mail, and more.
Lesson 3: Direct Mail Integration & Analytics
Students will dive into the Postalytics platform to learn the administrative functions, plus automation, and tracking capabilities. This lesson covers account setup, integrating a CRM or other automation tool, tracking with pURLs and QR codes, domains, and tracking codes.
Lesson 4: Direct Mail Campaign Execution
Students learn about campaign-building functions in the platform, including direct mail lists, creative templates, campaign creation, campaign dashboards, analytics, reporting features, and more.
Following course completion, Postalytics awards participating companies a free 12-month PRO-level Postalytics subscription and a large block of direct mail credits—allowing them to immediately put their new skills to work. With these resources, companies can design and execute direct mail campaigns via the Postalytics automated direct mail platform.
The State of Massachusetts will reimburse companies for up to 100% of their total investment cost, once the enrolled employees complete the program.
Qualified Massachusetts companies can apply for the program at: https://commcorp.tfaforms.net/329013.
About Postalytics
Postalytics, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Rockland, MA, delivers enterprise-grade direct mail automation with automated workflows. The Postalytics platform delivers deep integration and analytics in a self-serve, affordably priced software that marketers in organizations of all sizes can deploy quickly and easily. Postalytics makes direct mail look, act, and feel like a digital marketing channel. The company serves over 10,000 customers in the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.postalytics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Media Contact
David Hazeltine, Postalytics, Inc., 1 803-676-1985, [email protected], https://www.postalytics.com
SOURCE Postalytics, Inc.
Share this article