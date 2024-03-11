Massachusetts Workforce Training Program Brings Postalytics Academy to Small Businesses

The State of Massachusetts will reimburse companies for up to 100% of their total investment cost, once the enrolled employees complete the program. Post this

Postalytics invites qualified companies to enroll employees in four educational courses taught by direct mail industry experts from the company.

The direct mail courses offer training in four parts:

Lesson 1: Direct Mail 101

Students learn the fundamentals of direct mail marketing, including understanding and using a creative brief, and direct mail best practices for mailer formats, offers, calls-to-action, tracking, and analytics.

Lesson 2: Technology & Automation in Direct Mail

Students will discover how technology and automation have removed obstacles previously encountered in traditional direct mail marketing. The lesson will cover CRM and automation tools, direct mail cloud-based software, easy-to-use design editing tools, personalization, small-batch direct mail, and more.

Lesson 3: Direct Mail Integration & Analytics

Students will dive into the Postalytics platform to learn the administrative functions, plus automation, and tracking capabilities. This lesson covers account setup, integrating a CRM or other automation tool, tracking with pURLs and QR codes, domains, and tracking codes.

Lesson 4: Direct Mail Campaign Execution

Students learn about campaign-building functions in the platform, including direct mail lists, creative templates, campaign creation, campaign dashboards, analytics, reporting features, and more.

Following course completion, Postalytics awards participating companies a free 12-month PRO-level Postalytics subscription and a large block of direct mail credits—allowing them to immediately put their new skills to work. With these resources, companies can design and execute direct mail campaigns via the Postalytics automated direct mail platform.

Qualified Massachusetts companies can apply for the program at: https://commcorp.tfaforms.net/329013.

About Postalytics

Postalytics, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Rockland, MA, delivers enterprise-grade direct mail automation with automated workflows. The Postalytics platform delivers deep integration and analytics in a self-serve, affordably priced software that marketers in organizations of all sizes can deploy quickly and easily. Postalytics makes direct mail look, act, and feel like a digital marketing channel. The company serves over 10,000 customers in the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.postalytics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

