MassageLuXe Achieves Benchmark-Smashing Scores in Franchisee Satisfaction Survey

Franchise Business Review's Survey Showcases MassageLuXe's Exceptional Scores

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MassageLuXe, a rapidly expanding massage and spa franchise, is delighted to highlight results from a recent survey by Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm for the franchise sector.

With an increased demand for health and wellness services, MassageLuXe offers a unique and lucrative opportunity to be part of a fast-growing sector of the spa industry, and MassageLuXe Franchise Opportunities are exceeding expectations across the board.

With an overall Franchise Satisfaction Index (FSI) score of 81, MassageLuXe has scored 16% higher than the survey's average benchmark score across 365 participating brands. MassageLuXe placed in the elite tier of the 2023 Franchise Business Review benchmark with a variety of other top-notch scores, including:

A Core Values Score of 84, which is 9% higher than the benchmark score

A Leadership Score of 82, which is 19% higher than the benchmark score

A Franchise System Score of 80, which is 25% higher than the benchmark score

A Training and Support Score of 83, which is 35% higher than the benchmark score

They also scored an 81 in the industry category of Health / Personal Services, compared to the general industry's score of 64. Additionally, MassageLuXe scored above the industry scores in the Health / Personal Services survey, with scores including:

A Core Values Score of 84, which is 20% higher than the industry score

A Leadership Score of 82, which is 30% higher than the industry score

A Franchise System Score of 80, which is 36% higher than the industry score

A Training and Support Score of 83, which is 54% higher than the industry score

The MassageLuXe franchise model is designed for success. It offers comprehensive support to franchisees, including training, marketing strategies, and operational guidance, ensuring a smooth journey into the spa and wellness industry. This model has been meticulously crafted to give franchisees the tools and resources to flourish in a competitive market.

Discover MassageLuXe Franchise Opportunities on their website and take the first step towards joining a network committed to health, well-being, and quality of life.

About MassageLuXe: Founded in 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe has grown into an influential spa franchise with over 80 locations across the United States. Poised to surpass 100 locations by early 2024, the brand's rapid growth underscores its commitment to excellence and exceptional client experience.

