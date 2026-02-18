Massive Appoints Two New Partners to Support Platform Expansion

"Matthew's arrival and Maggie's promotion come at an important moment for Massive," said Ari Newman, General Partner at Massive. "Expanding our partnership with leaders aligned with our inflection-focused approach strengthens our platform and our ability to support founders and investors." Post this

Maggie Rodney has been promoted to Partner in recognition of her valuable contributions to the firm's investment activity and ecosystem development. She has played a key role in helping to grow the firm by sourcing and advancing deal flow, managing co-investor relationships, and strengthening the firm's founder and capital partner network. Her promotion reflects both the depth of her leadership and the increasing responsibility she has assumed across the firm's investment- and partner-facing work as Massive continues to build for the long term.

Matthew Klein joins Massive as Partner, bringing more than a decade of experience across entrepreneurship, venture investing, and advisory work with founders, family offices, and institutional investors. He has built and exited venture-backed companies and advised founders, family offices, and institutions on private market strategy and capital formation across multiple cycles. Matthew's background as both an operator and investor aligns closely with Massive's existing culture and focus on backing companies navigating the transition from breakthrough to scale. At Massive, he will focus on investor relationships, partner engagement, and expanding the firm's broader ecosystem footprint as the platform continues to scale.

Massive's investment thesis spans foundational and inevitable deep technology sectors addressing some of the world's most ambitious challenges, including vertical AI and hyperscale data, evolved energy and power solutions, cybersecurity and connected systems, and the new space economy. The firm believes the most attractive risk-adjusted returns are generated by investing at moments of commercial inflection — not speculation — when companies demonstrate durability, resilience, and readiness to scale. Massive is known for working closely with founders at the intersection of technical breakthroughs and the realities of scaling a business, customers, infrastructure, and teams.

David Mandell, General Partner, added, "At Massive, we believe we are in the early innings of a new industrial era. One that will reshape how the world powers itself, secures its systems, moves and utilizes data, and explores space. Promoting Maggie and welcoming Matthew into the partnership positions the firm well to take advantage of the opportunities this new era offers for capitalizing on these opportunities."

Together, the expanded partnership underscores Massive's commitment to disciplined platform building and its belief that enduring companies are created through deep technical understanding, hands-on execution, and long-term alignment between founders and partners.

Massive is a founder-led venture capital firm investing in inevitable deep technology sectors at key commercial inflection points. Led by Ari Newman and David Mandell, the firm brings more than 25 years of operator and investor experience across multiple venture cycles and has collectively built and exited five companies and invested in more than 120 businesses. Massive partners deeply with founders and co-investors to build enduring companies with long-term impact and continues to build the local and national ecosystem through events including The Colorado Deep Tech Summit and the Deep Tech Table dinner series.

