Mastantuno Law Firm Publishes New Guide Explaining When to Settle vs. When to Go to Trial in South Carolina Personal Injury Cases

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After an accident, injured victims are often forced into decisions they never expected to make. One of the most critical choices comes early in the legal process: whether to settle a personal injury case or take it to trial.

To help South Carolina injury victims better understand their options, Mastantuno Law Firm has published a comprehensive new guide titled "When to Settle vs. When to Go to Trial for a Personal Injury Case."

The guide explains the legal, financial, and strategic considerations that influence this decision and empowers injured individuals to move forward with clarity and confidence.

Understanding the Two Paths: Settlement vs. Trial

Every personal injury case ultimately heads toward one of two outcomes: a negotiated settlement or a courtroom trial. According to the firm, there is no universal answer that applies to every case.

Settlement can offer faster resolution, privacy, and predictability. Trial, on the other hand, may be necessary when insurance companies refuse to act in good faith, liability is disputed, or injuries are severe and life-altering.

Why Timing and Preparation Matter

One of the key takeaways from the guide is that settlement decisions should never be rushed. Accepting an offer too early can prevent injured victims from recovering compensation for future medical care, lost income, and pain and suffering.

The firm emphasizes the importance of early evidence preservation and medical documentation, outlining steps injury victims should take immediately after an accident to protect their rights:

When Trial Becomes the Right Move

While most personal injury cases resolve before trial, the guide explains that some cases require courtroom litigation to achieve fair compensation. Situations involving disputed fault, permanent injuries, or high policy limits may justify the additional time and risk associated with trial.

Importantly, the firm notes that preparing a case as if it will go to trial often strengthens settlement negotiations. Insurance companies are more likely to offer fair compensation when they know a case is fully documented and trial-ready.

Addressing Pain, Suffering, and Case Value

The guide also addresses one of the most common questions injury victims ask: How much is my case worth? The answer depends on multiple variables, including medical expenses, lost wages, future care needs, and pain and suffering damages.

Helping Injury Victims Make Informed Decisions

According to the firm, the decision to settle or go to trial is not just legal—it is deeply personal. The right attorney does not pressure clients into quick resolutions but instead builds leverage through preparation, documentation, and strategic negotiation.

The full guide walks readers through the South Carolina personal injury claim process, comparative negligence rules, mediation considerations, and trial expectations, offering a clear roadmap from injury to resolution.

South Carolina residents injured due to someone else's negligence are encouraged to review the guide and seek legal advice before making life-altering decisions.

