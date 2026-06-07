Mastantuno Law Firm Releases New Guide Explaining What South Carolina Car Accident Claims May Really Be Worth

New consumer resource helps South Carolina accident victims understand settlement values, insurance company tactics, comparative negligence laws, and the factors that determine what a car accident claim may actually be worth.

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mastantuno Law Firm has published a comprehensive new consumer guide designed to help South Carolina accident victims better understand the true value of their car accident claims and avoid common mistakes that can significantly reduce compensation.

The article, "Average Car Accident Settlement Amounts in South Carolina: What Your Case May Really Be Worth," explains why online settlement averages often fail to provide meaningful guidance for injured individuals evaluating their own claims.

According to the guide, settlement values are influenced by numerous factors, including injury severity, medical treatment requirements, lost income, future medical needs, available insurance coverage, and liability considerations. The publication emphasizes that statewide settlement averages often combine minor injury claims with catastrophic injury cases, creating figures that can be misleading for consumers.

"People frequently search for average settlement amounts because they want certainty after a traumatic event," said attorney Allen Mastantuno.

"The reality is that averages don't determine what a claim is worth. The specific facts of the case do. Our goal is to help accident victims understand the factors that truly impact compensation before they make decisions that could affect their financial future."

The guide examines several key components of personal injury compensation, including:

Past and future medical expenses

Lost wages and diminished earning capacity

Pain and suffering damages

Property damage claims

Potential punitive damages in cases involving reckless conduct

The publication also discusses South Carolina's modified comparative negligence law, uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, policy limits, and common insurance company tactics that can affect settlement outcomes.

Additionally, the guide provides general settlement ranges for various injury categories while emphasizing that such figures should never be viewed as guarantees of future results. Cases involving traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, permanent disability, or wrongful death often involve substantially larger recoveries than claims involving temporary soft tissue injuries.

The article further highlights Charleston-area factors that can affect accident claims, including traffic congestion, tourism-related accidents, commercial trucking activity, and heavily traveled roadways such as I-26, I-526, Ashley Phosphate Road, and US-17.

Mastantuno Law Firm encourages accident victims to fully understand their injuries, future medical needs, and available insurance coverage before accepting any settlement offer from an insurance company.

The full article is available on the firm's website and serves as an educational resource for individuals seeking information about South Carolina car accident claims and settlement valuation.

About Mastantuno Law Firm

Mastantuno Law Firm represents injury victims throughout South Carolina in car accident, truck accident, wrongful death, and personal injury matters. Based in Charleston, the firm is dedicated to helping injured individuals understand their rights, navigate complex insurance claims, and pursue fair compensation for their losses.

Media Contact

Allen Mastantuno, Mastantuno Law Firm, 1 8437203741, [email protected], https://mastantuno.com/

SOURCE Mastantuno Law Firm