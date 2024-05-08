Master Athletics Launches Completely Customizable Tennis Line

True to our brand, we listened to the players and developed the T100 and T100 Lite to be fully customizable so players can weight and balance their racquet to fit their game Post this

Porter added, "No other racquet on the market allows for complete customization like our T100 and T100 Lite."

Both the T100 and T100 Lite incorporate Master Athletic's EDGE technology — built in channels that allow weighting using Master Athletic's proprietary Tennis Tuning Kit. Additionally, both racquets are designed to be sturdy and powerful yet lightweight, a hallmark of Master Athletic's racquets and paddles.

About Master Athletics

Master Athletics was started with one simple goal in mind, to design and produce high quality and technologically advanced products to help "master your game". Master Athletics racquets and paddles are uniquely constructed to be the strongest on the market, with proprietary design features allowing for complete customization.

www.master-athletics.com

Media Contact

Chris Swee, Master Athletics, 1 800-783-1324, [email protected], www.master-athletics.com

SOURCE Master Athletics