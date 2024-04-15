Master Cicerone® Craig Thomas Joins Abstrax Hops to Revolutionize Beer Flavoring and Quality

"Thomas is one of only 28 people to pass the Master Cicerone® level exam in the program's 15+ years of existence. He is also the only Master Cicerone® that works in the hops/flavor industry. His endorsement of Abstrax Hops underscores the groundbreaking nature of the company." Post this

According to the President of the Cicerone® Certification Program, Dan Imdieke, "The Master Cicerone® exam is the ultimate test in beer because of the wide range of subjects it covers and the mix of skills it takes to pass. Candidates have to demonstrate an expert level of knowledge in the brewing process, keeping and serving beer, curating beer styles and pairing beer with food and possess outstanding tasting skills. The test itself is two full days of 16 essay questions, 12 oral exams with industry experts, and 8 blind tasting panels with an assessment of around 50 beer samples. Those who have achieved the level of Master Cicerone® have an exceptionally well-rounded understanding of nearly all aspects of beer."

Thomas is one of only 28 people to pass the Master Cicerone® level exam in the program's 15+ years of existence. He is also the only Master Cicerone® that works in the hops/flavor industry. His endorsement of Abstrax Hops, and decision to join as Sales Manager, underscores the groundbreaking nature of the company's Quantum Series and the soon-to-be launched skyfarm product line.

Master Cicerone® Dan Imdieke continues, "Thomas had high scores in all areas of the exam and he presented particularly well in the oral exams and demonstration of hands-on knowledge. Cheers to Craig and his accomplishment, we are excited to have him as a part of the ranks of Master Cicerones!"

Thomas describes Abstrax Hops' technology as "revolutionary" in the realm of beer and beverage flavoring, saying that it ensures an authentic, consistent taste experience. His role at Abstrax Hops will focus on advancing the reach and impact of the company's products, bringing his critical eye for quality and innovation to the forefront of the industry.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Abstrax Hops team and to help expand its presence in the beer and beverage world," said Craig Thomas. "The precision and authenticity of its products represent a new benchmark in the industry, promising to enhance the beverage experience for consumers worldwide."

For more information about Abstrax Hops, please visit www.AbstraxHops.com.

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary Terplytics™ system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com, AbstraxHops.com and AbstraxLabs.com.

