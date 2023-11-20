Master of Ceremonies Helps 10 Non-Profit Groups Raise Over $77 Million at 10 Fundraising Events in the Fall of 2023

"The best corporate emcees and fundraising hosts work for you long before the event takes place. With a master of ceremonies, you want more than a humorous host, you want someone who can help you think through every aspect of your program." Post this

Christing says, "Meeting planners forget that the first three letters of the word fundraiser are FUN. People will give more money to your cause when you give them a great time."

Christing says, "I am not the star of these gatherings." It's these amazing non-profit groups–and their donors–who are transforming lives through their causes.

The popular master of ceremonies has joined forces with a group he considers the world's #1 major donor event company: Westfall Gold. Nine out of ten of these events were produced by WestfallGold.com. Christing says, "You don't want to produce an event without expert consulting and a stellar production company that knows how to maximize the experience for generous givers."

Turning Donors into Investors via the Transformational Experience of Giving

Westfall Gold has helped non-profit groups raise approximately $2 billion by producing major donor experience weekends for charitable orgs. Westfall Gold is an experienced design agency and fundraising consultancy for organizations passionate about advancing good in the world.

John Baas is Vice President for Advancement at Dordt University. He has hired Christing to emcee his university's "President's Weekend" three times and says, "Adam, once again, you hit it out of the park!" Christing utilizes clean stand-up comedy, interactive magic, and heartfelt humor to help donors have a tremendous experience at events like the one Dordt recently staged at the Ritz Carlton in Dove Mountain, AZ.

Lisa Wolf is the Senior Vice President of Client Experience for Westfall Gold. Her company has hired Adam Christing nearly 200 times. She considers Christing a partner in their work. "It's always a better weekend when Adam is in the house as the master of ceremonies."

Many of the events Adam Christing emceed featured food celebrities like Maneet Chauhan, SuperChef Darnell Ferguson, and Johnnyswim's Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano from In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda.

Adam Christing has been a professional emcee for over 30 years. He has also served as a corporate emcee for companies like Coca-Cola, COX Communications, and Insperity.

According to Christing, when a meeting planner hires an emcee, they are setting themselves up for better fundraising success. "A gifted event MC will help elevate your event by engaging your people, not just by feeding them content, but by making them a part of the program. Your event MC needs to entertain your attendees and guide them through an unforgettable experience."

Christing states, "People love to give in community. A great Master of Ceremonies will help you galvanize your group and drive your mission forward. He/she will bond with your audience and inspire them to give in a way that makes a big difference."

Bob Westfall, the founder and chairman of WestfallGold.com says the key "is moving people from being transactional to transformational givers."

Christing states, "The best corporate emcees and fundraising hosts work for you long before the event takes place. With a master of ceremonies, you want more than a humorous host, you want someone who can help you think through every aspect of your program." Christing helps organizations develop what is called their "Run of Show" (the meeting agenda). Sarah St. Marie acknowledged Christing for this by saying, "Thank you for helping us craft a really special and successful night!"

What was the master of ceremonies' favorite event during a 9-week run? "Ha! It was the one for Cottonwood Preschool, my grandson's preschool in Southern California," says Christing.

Christing's forthcoming book taps into his 30 years of event emcee experience. It will be released in 2025 and is called We Got You: Gather Your Group, Galvanize Your People, Grow Your Results.

Reach out to Adam Christing via his website (AdamChristing.com) or email [email protected]

