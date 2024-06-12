Master Paints Eco Pure Earns Esteemed asthma & allergy friendly® Certification

"Earning this designation demonstrates that Master Paints is in tune with increased customer focus on the health impacts of products they choose for their home," said AAFA president and CEO Kenneth Mendez. Post this

Fumes and odors from paint can irritate eyes, skin, and airways. This is largely due to potentially harmful chemicals, or Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), commonly found in many paints. The VOCs are released into the air as paint dries, and can cause asthma symptoms.

Products that are CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® are proven to be more suitable for people with asthma and allergies. Master Paints' Eco Pure Satin, Eco Pure Flat and Eco Pure Semi-Gloss paint products are CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® because they demonstrated through strict scientific testing that they:

Emit extremely low VOCs below certification limits at 24 hours and 14 days after painting;





Meet or exceed physical performance standards for drying time, scrubbability, cleanability, and adhesion; and





Have a formulation where allergenic and sensitizing chemicals are as low as possible or not present.

Paint that is CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® is now compliant with LEED Low-Emitting Materials credit requirements.

"The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America congratulates Master Paints on offering products that adhere to the high standards of the asthma & allergy friendly® certification," said AAFA president and CEO Kenneth Mendez. "People have become more aware of the importance of indoor air quality and are choosing products that contribute to healthier indoor air. Earning this designation demonstrates that Master Paints is in tune with increased customer focus on the health impacts of products they choose for their home."

"We are pleased that Master Paints has become the latest addition to the growing number of leading manufacturers to achieve asthma & allergy friendly® Certification," said ASL CEO Dr. John McKeon. "Master Paints' dedication to scientific standards and to creating healthier environments closely aligns with our program's values. This certification recognizes their commitment to customer well-being and healthier living spaces."

Master Paints has demonstrated its commitment to consumer well-being by achieving the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification. This accolade serves as a testament to the brand's ongoing efforts to create products that contribute to a healthier indoor environment.

"Caring for our consumers goes beyond aesthetics," said Ricardo Cardona, President of Master Paints. "At Master Paints, our dedication lies in elaborating high performance products that not only exceed the highest standards but also promote environmental enhancement and an enriched quality of life. To promote customer confidence, we firmly believe in the importance of independent organizations with great expertise to validate our processes and products. The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification obtained for our Eco Pure paint line is the result of a rigorous evaluation process of which we are proud."

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, ground-breaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a healthier home. The program tests household products against strict standards. Products passing these tests earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

About Master Paints

For over 23 years, Master Paints, a Puerto Rican company, has been developing an extensive selection of high-performance architectural paints, roof sealers, among others. Their products are distributed from Puerto Rico to the Caribbean Islands, Panama, and Colombia. Beyond just its goods, Master Paints also funds programs and projects that validate their corporate commitment to social and environmental responsibilities. In 2013 Master Paints became the first paint company in Puerto Rico to convert all its operations to run with 100% solar energy.

https://www.masterpaintspr.com/respirapureza

Media Contact

Sarajane Sparks, asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, 1 603-494-2755, [email protected], https://www.asthmaandallergyfriendly.com/USA/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program