Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts Announces Supreme GrandMaster Yu's Appointment to National Leadership Roles in U.S. Martial Arts Community

Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts in Oak Park, IL proudly announces that its founder, Supreme GrandMaster S.H. Yu, has been appointed to two prestigious leadership positions in the national martial arts community. He now serves as an Advisory Board Member of the Kukkiwon World TaeKwonDo Headquarters U.S. Branch for Illinois and as Regional Vice President of the U.S. TaeKwonDo Grandmasters Society.

OAK PARK, Ill., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This spring, Supreme GrandMaster S.H. Yu has continued to share the philosophy and discipline of True Martial Art, emphasizing the importance of proper etiquette within the Dojhang (training center) and inspiring students and fellow martial artists to embrace the martial way of life with purpose and humility.