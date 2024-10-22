Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts, a martial arts dojhang that provides lessons in a number of martial arts disciplines, is celebrating their 30th anniversary.

OAK PARK, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts is a martial arts dojhang in Oak Park, IL that teaches traditional martial arts, including karate, tae kwon do, kumdo, judo, hapkido, and more, to children and adults of all ages. Since their founding in 1994, they have been led by Supreme GrandMaster Yu, a 9th-Dan, licensed 1st Class Certified, internationally recognized Supreme GrandMaster. This year, they are celebrating their 30th year teaching martial arts in Oak Park, IL and serving those interested in studying martial arts in the greater Chicago, IL area.

Supreme GrandMaster Yu has dedicated more than half a century to the study and teaching of martial arts. He was a long-time student of the Tae Kwon Do Song Moo Kwan organization and earned the title of Master Teacher at a young age in 1978. Supreme GrandMaster Yu first came to the United States by invitation to teach martial arts in Ohio. He then founded Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts in 1994 in Oak Park, IL where he has instructed 15 martial arts masters, many martial arts instructors, and more than 300 blackbelts, many of whom continue to train with Supreme GrandMaster Yu exclusively. His expertise is in the study, practice, and choreography of traditional martial arts, including kumdo (swords) and artistic weaponry, and he enjoys teaching martial arts classes, including tae kwon do for lifelong learners.

The teachings of Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts focus on imparting a well-rounded martial arts education. Students learn in a challenging, yet safe and friendly environment where they can develop their skills and become their best selves. Their teachings go beyond competition and foster personal growth and discipline by promoting unity of the body, mind, and spirit. For 30 years, the mission of Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts has been to "help the student discover the foundation of their life and build their interior kingdom."

Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts was established in 1994 in Oak Park, IL and offers exceptional martial arts training for both children and adults in Oak Park and nearby areas, including River Forest, Elmwood Park, and Forest Park. As a premier martial arts education center, they emphasize a martial arts lifestyle that promotes health, longevity, safety, enjoyment, and personal awareness. Classes are available for all age groups, from young children to teenagers and adults, and are held Monday through Saturday. Every instructor is personally trained by Supreme GrandMaster Yu, certified by the Kukkiwon World Taekwondo Federation, and undergoes quarterly evaluations to achieve new skill levels.

