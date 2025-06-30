Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts Promotion Ceremony - June 2025 Supreme GrandMaster S.H. Yu Awards Two Honorary Black Belts

We are deeply honored to welcome Dr. Brander and Mr. Okal into our Black Belt family. Their contributions have uplifted our school and community in ways that go far beyond the mat. They truly represent what it means to live the martial arts way. Post this

Dr. Victoria A. Brander, a leader in orthopedic rehabilitation medicine and co-founder of Operation Walk Chicago, initially joined the Dojhang while seeking enrichment for her children. Her youngest son, Andrew, earned his Black Belt at Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts, and Dr. Brander herself embraced the practice for its physical and mental benefits. A dedicated physician, advocate for healthy aging, and role model to colleagues, patients, and family alike, Dr. Brander continues to promote wellness and martial arts values in every facet of her life.

Timothy Okal, a founding partner at Spina, McGuire & Okal, was drawn to martial arts through his children's participation. He quickly became a dedicated student and trusted legal advisor to the Dojhang, supporting its growth from inception through expansion. Mr. Okal's work in family and business law reflects the martial artist's commitment to justice, community service, and personal excellence. His behind-the-scenes advocacy helped Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts become a cornerstone for youth and adult development in the Oak Park area.

Please join us in congratulating Dr. Brander and Mr. Okal on this well-deserved recognition. Their journeys continue to inspire our community and uphold the lifelong values of martial arts.

