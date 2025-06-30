Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts Promotion Ceremony - June 2025 Supreme GrandMaster S.H. Yu Awards Two Honorary Black Belts

In June 2025, Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts in Oak Park, IL held its quarterly Promotion Ceremony, where Supreme GrandMaster S.H. Yu awarded Honorary Black Belts to two distinguished alumni, Dr. Victoria A. Brander and Timothy Okal. Both honorees were recognized for their longstanding service to the Dojhang, commitment to martial arts values, and meaningful contributions to the community.
OAK PARK, Ill., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts proudly hosted its quarterly Promotion Ceremony this June, a tradition that consistently celebrates student achievement and dedication to the martial arts. This event, however, was especially meaningful as Supreme GrandMaster S.H. Yu awarded two Honorary Black Belts to distinguished alumni whose longstanding contributions to the Dojhang, the martial arts community, and the broader public embody the highest values of martial arts.
These recipients, Dr. Victoria A. Brander, MD, and Timothy Okal, JD, were once active students who left the Dojhang just steps away from achieving their Black Belts. Their continued dedication to the martial arts philosophy, service to the community, and embodiment of the student creed - "preserving life," "upholding justice," "being ambitious," "offering love and respect to those in need," and "being the BEST of the BEST" - inspired GrandMaster Yu to formally recognize them with this honor.
Dr. Victoria A. Brander, a leader in orthopedic rehabilitation medicine and co-founder of Operation Walk Chicago, initially joined the Dojhang while seeking enrichment for her children. Her youngest son, Andrew, earned his Black Belt at Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts, and Dr. Brander herself embraced the practice for its physical and mental benefits. A dedicated physician, advocate for healthy aging, and role model to colleagues, patients, and family alike, Dr. Brander continues to promote wellness and martial arts values in every facet of her life.
Timothy Okal, a founding partner at Spina, McGuire & Okal, was drawn to martial arts through his children's participation. He quickly became a dedicated student and trusted legal advisor to the Dojhang, supporting its growth from inception through expansion. Mr. Okal's work in family and business law reflects the martial artist's commitment to justice, community service, and personal excellence. His behind-the-scenes advocacy helped Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts become a cornerstone for youth and adult development in the Oak Park area.
Please join us in congratulating Dr. Brander and Mr. Okal on this well-deserved recognition. Their journeys continue to inspire our community and uphold the lifelong values of martial arts.
