Master the Art of Leadership with Mastery Training Services' Upcoming Webinar

We're delighted to welcome back Nenuca Syquia, CEO and founder of Better Organizations by Design (BOxD), as our distinguished speaker for this enriching session.

In this webinar, Syquia helps leaders understand what power truly is, how different sources of power relate to leadership, and how to avoid the most common mistakes leaders make when it comes to wielding power.

This one-hour session is geared toward leaders and human resources professionals. All those interested in attending can register here.

Mastery Training Services brings in engaging subject matter experts to share their knowledge on topics related to employee development, leadership, organizational culture, diversity and more. The webinars are free to attend and usually last about an hour. For our full calendar of free webinars, click here.

About Better Organizations by Design (BOxD)

BOxD is a BIPOC, woman-owned and led firm that makes the people-side of business growth less chaotic, more efficient. Nenuca founded BOxD with two goals: (1) To make toxic, inequitable workplaces a thing of the past (2) To challenge the model of management consulting; primarily available only to executives at industry giants. Nenuca provides perspectives on leadership, team effectiveness, DEI & the design of prosperous organizations.

About Mastery Training Services

Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.

