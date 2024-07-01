Mastercard and Wilson Sonsini Fintech experts to join Pomelo Group Advisory Board

Steve Vickers CEO of Pomelo Group commented, "The guidance of Fintech experts from Mastercard and Wilson Sonsini will clearly help drive the growth of Pomelo, as we navigate challenging commercial landscapes in the Payments industry." Post this

Sapan has been with Mastercard for more than 10 years, serving customers based in Europe and more recently in Asia. "I have been fortunate to work across both B2B and B2C payment spaces and have an understanding of how making payments friction-free can impact the lives of millions of consumers and businesses across Asia", said Sapan. "In many cases the emerging markets across Asia have an opportunity to make step-change improvements with investments in next-generation capabilities that bring them up to – and in some cases ahead of – their compatriots in the developed markets of Asia, Europe and North America. A company such as Pomelo Group has the ability to help drive these customers further forward in their Payments capabilities."

"Joshua has a wealth of experience in the Financial Services space" said Endre Sagi, Pomelo's Executive Chairman. "He is a very well-connected executive with in-depth understanding of what it takes to succeed in the payment industry. Sapan is a regional expert on the latest activities happening across the emerging markets of Asia. His broad exposure and connections across issuers, networks and the acquiring ecosystem can help us understand the needs of financial organisations across the region and help Pomelo progress further and faster."

Steve Vickers CEO of Pomelo Group commented, "Early-stage companies need the guidance of capable advisors to mentor them through difficult decisions and navigate challenging commercial landscapes. With these experienced hands supporting us, we hugely increase the chances of success for Pomelo Group in the Payments industry. Thank you to each of them for their willingness to provide time and attention to support the company's growth."

Pomelo Group is a fast-growing payment infrastructure provider that enables financial institutions and enterprises to offer modern payment solutions to their end users. The company's solution is trusted by leading financial institutions across Southeast Asia. Founded in 2017 and based in London and Singapore, privately held Pomelo is backed by Inference Partners and 6 Degrees Capital. To learn more, visit https://www.pomelogroup.com/.

