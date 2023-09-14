Masterflux, a Tecumseh Brand, Introduces the Next Generation of Mesa Micro-Rotary DC Compressor for Portable Cooling Applications

Masterflux, a Tecumseh brand known for the design and manufacture of variable-capacity direct DC cooling solutions, introduces the next generation of Mesa: a high-efficiency, micro-rotary DC compressor for portable cooling, chillers and refrigeration applications.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Masterflux by Tecumseh, a global leader of DC-powered cooling & refrigeration solutions, launched the next generation of Mesa compressors; a micro-rotary DC compressor platform for thermal management applications. With a legacy dating back to 2004, Masterflux has consistently led the way in providing variable-speed DC-powered compressors and systems for mobile refrigeration and cooling applications in the commercial vehicle sector. The introduction of the next generation of Mesa extends Masterflux compressor portfolio and its end-use applications. Designed for optimal efficiency without compromising on performance, the Mesa compressors offer a lightweight and compact solution for a number of applications including portable air conditioning, chillers, medical equipment, EV BTMS, electronics tests and laser cooling.

The Mesa compressor is approximately one fourth the size of conventional compressors, making it an ideal choice for space-constrained applications such as medical chillers. With dimensions of 120x77mm and a height of 82mm, the Mesa perfectly fits the requirements of embedded DC-powered refrigerators. Its rotary-based compressor design, in contrast to piston-based or reciprocating mechanism, is highly shock and vibration-resistant. Its versatility is further enhanced by its voltage compatibility with 12V, 24V, and 48V DC systems, catering to a wide spectrum of specialized cooling needs both for stationary and portable applications.

The cooling capacity of Mesa ranges from 28 watts (95 BTU) to 139 watts (474 BTU) for low temperature applications, and up to 450 watts (1535 BTU) for high temperature applications. Masterflux aligns its products with global environmental regulations by enabling compatibility with low-GWP refrigerants such as R-1234yf. New models are also in development for R-290 refrigerant. This commitment to sustainable refrigeration underscores the company's dedication to minimizing environmental impact.

The unveiling of the next generation Mesa compressor reaffirms Masterflux's position as an innovative leader in the mobile cooling and refrigeration sector. Robert Terry, General Manager of Masterflux claimed, "We are seeing more unique applications where compact designs are becoming increasingly significant, while being expected to maintain a high level of cooling performance and reliability. The Mesa is catered for this very purpose, and is suitable for applications from BTMS, transport, healthcare, telecommunications, laser applications and consumer electronics."

Masterflux by Tecumseh has already introduced mobile chillers and Battery Thermal Management System utilizing the new Mesa compressors. For more information about the Mesa compressor and other Masterflux products, please visit www.masterflux.com.

About Masterflux by Tecumseh

Masterflux by Tecumseh, a global leader of DC-powered mobile cooling & refrigeration solutions, has been a pioneer in direct DC-powered compressors and refrigeration systems for mobile transport applications since 2004. Known for its innovative solutions and commitment to sustainability, Masterflux continues to shape the future of mobile refrigeration within the commercial vehicle industry.

