Mastering Compliance and Operational Excellence in FDA-regulated Industries: Systems-based Approach to Internal Audits, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the six-systems approach used by regulatory inspectors, which will help FDA-regulated professionals enhance their auditing processes. Attendees will gain insights into the tangible benefits of adopting a systems-based model in organizations. The featured speakers will share practical tips and tools to implement a systems-based internal auditing program effectively.
The speakers will provide real-life case studies that illustrate the positive impacts of this approach and provide a valuable opportunity for learning and growth. The attendees will gain insights into ensuring how organizations stay ahead in meeting compliance standards while optimizing operations.
Join Antiksha Joshi, Founder, Urmi Quality Management Consulting; and Cody Kestner, Senior Solutions Engineer, Ideagen, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 2pm EST (11am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Mastering Compliance and Operational Excellence in FDA-regulated Industries: Systems-based Approach to Internal Audits.
