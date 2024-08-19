Mastering RMPs and RMMs: Tech-driven solutions for patient safety, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how pharmacovigilance professionals can apply practical solutions and advanced technologies to enhance their ability to efficiently monitor and respond to risks, ensure regulatory compliance, improve decision-making and ultimately safeguard public health. Attendees will learn how to adapt and apply risk management plans (RMPs) effectively across diverse healthcare systems while addressing the needs of healthcare professionals and patients. The featured speakers will discuss how to leverage digital tools and platforms to enhance RMP monitoring and implementation. The speakers will also share key methods to measure and monitor RMP/risk minimisation measures (RMM) effectiveness and more.
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharmacovigilance professionals in pharma and biotech face the continuous challenge of balancing patient safety with ensuring patient access to medicinal products. Risk management plans (RMPs) and risk minimisation measures (RMMs) play a critical role in enabling and maintaining a favourable benefit–risk ratio.
RMPs must be implemented within specific timelines and remain inspection-ready. However, as living documents, they require continual updates and adaptation to emerging risks, ongoing completion of pharmacovigilance activities and the seamless integration of RMMs.
Navigating these demands can be challenging, particularly within the constraints of local health systems and the expectations of healthcare professionals and their patients.
In this webinar, the attendees will get to learn about practical solutions and advanced technologies to enhance their ability to efficiently monitor and respond to risks, ensure regulatory compliance, improve decision-making and ultimately safeguard public health. They will also gain insights into:
- How to adapt and apply RMPs effectively across diverse healthcare systems while addressing the needs of healthcare professionals and patients
- How to leverage digital tools and platforms to enhance RMP monitoring and implementation
- The key methods to measure and monitor RMP/RMM effectiveness
- How pharmacovigilance leadership, EU Qualified Person Responsible for Pharmacovigilance (QPPV) and Local Person for Pharmacovigilance (LPPV) can maintain appropriate oversight
Register for this webinar today for insights and knowledge that can help effectively navigate the digital transformation in pharmacovigilance.
Join experts from ICON, Steve Bowers, Director, Pharmacovigilance & Safety Services; and Rakan Bitar, Senior Director, Pharmacovigilance & Safety Services, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Mastering RMPs and RMMs: Tech-driven solutions for patient safety.
