Mastering RMPs and RMMs: Tech-driven solutions for patient safety, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As living documents, they require continual updates and adaptation to emerging risks, ongoing completion of pharmacovigilance activities and the seamless integration of RMMs. Post this

Navigating these demands can be challenging, particularly within the constraints of local health systems and the expectations of healthcare professionals and their patients.

In this webinar, the attendees will get to learn about practical solutions and advanced technologies to enhance their ability to efficiently monitor and respond to risks, ensure regulatory compliance, improve decision-making and ultimately safeguard public health. They will also gain insights into:

How to adapt and apply RMPs effectively across diverse healthcare systems while addressing the needs of healthcare professionals and patients

How to leverage digital tools and platforms to enhance RMP monitoring and implementation

The key methods to measure and monitor RMP/RMM effectiveness

How pharmacovigilance leadership, EU Qualified Person Responsible for Pharmacovigilance (QPPV) and Local Person for Pharmacovigilance (LPPV) can maintain appropriate oversight

Register for this webinar today for insights and knowledge that can help effectively navigate the digital transformation in pharmacovigilance.

Join experts from ICON, Steve Bowers, Director, Pharmacovigilance & Safety Services; and Rakan Bitar, Senior Director, Pharmacovigilance & Safety Services, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Mastering RMPs and RMMs: Tech-driven solutions for patient safety.

