Mastering Scope 3 Emissions in Clinical Trials: Strategic Partnerships for Supporting Business-Critical Sustainability Plans, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar promises to be relevant and engaging for sustainability leaders, providing the knowledge and tools needed to drive meaningful change in their organizations. Post this

The speakers will provide a detailed overview of the current requirements and expectations for Scope 3 providers and set the stage for a deeper discussion about the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders in the sustainability journey.

They will also underscore the importance of working together to drive innovation and achieve shared sustainability goals, particularly in projects related to Scope 3 emissions. They will showcase how organizations can meet their science-based targets, offer best practices and demonstrate the use of sustainable options without compromising on quality.

This webinar promises to be relevant and engaging for sustainability leaders, providing the knowledge and tools needed to drive meaningful change in their organizations.

Register for this webinar today to lead the change and explore sustainable solutions in clinical trials by focusing on achieving Scope 3 emissions-related goals without compromising on quality.

Join Michael Cohen, Senior Director, Lead, Environmental Sustainability, PPD; KimberLee Heidmann, EVP, Patient Experience and Customer Success, Scout, for the live webinar on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Mastering Scope 3 Emissions in Clinical Trials: Strategic Partnerships for Supporting Business-Critical Sustainability Plans.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks