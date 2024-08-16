Mastering the Art of Developing a Successful Bispecific Antibody, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

We will delve into intelligent bispecific design, focusing on key factors such as avidity, spacing and the formatting of fragment antigen binding (Fab) and single-chain fragment vehicle (scFv) arms. Post this

In this webinar, we will explore the principles and practices of developing successful bispecific antibodies. We will delve into intelligent bispecific design, focusing on key factors such as avidity, spacing and the formatting of fragment antigen binding (Fab) and single-chain fragment vehicle (scFv) arms. Our approach aims to streamline the screening process, allowing for broad exploration with minimal designs.

Join Timothy Wood, PhD, Senior Scientist, Abzena, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 11:30am EDT (4:30pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Mastering the Art of Developing a Successful Bispecific Antibody.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks