MasterPlan Construction Donates 100 Solar Generators to Support Hurricane Relief in Tampa

Our role goes beyond building; it's about uplifting our community," said Jeff Xiao, President of MasterPlan Construction Inc. "Donating these solar generators to is our way of providing essential power for communication and safety to Tampa residents during this challenging time.

The Impact of Hurricane Relief Efforts

The destruction caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton was severe, leaving many residents without power and essential services for days, with lasting disruptions to infrastructure in Tampa and nearby communities. In the face of these challenges, MasterPlan Construction, deeply rooted in Florida, understood this critical need and moved quickly to provide a practical solution to address the community's needs.

The donation of Jackery Portable Solar Generator units to residents without power can support communication devices, safety lighting, and vital home functions, helping families navigate the aftermath of the storm. In addition, these generators will benefit local first responders, emergency shelters, and essential services like hospitals, giving them a reliable energy source to maintain critical operations in the wake of widespread power outages.

MasterPlan's Commitment: Words from Leadership

In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, MasterPlan saw an opportunity to help not just through construction expertise but through compassionate action. President Jeff Xiao captured this sentiment, emphasizing that the company's mission extends beyond projects and profit.

"As a construction company, our role goes beyond building structures; it's about supporting and uplifting our community," said Jeff Xiao, President of MasterPlan Construction Inc. "In the aftermath of these devastating hurricanes, we believe in carrying love forward with every action—it's our responsibility to the community. We are deeply committed to helping Tampa residents affected by these storms. By donating these solar generators, we aim to provide timely relief, offering essential power for communication and safety during this challenging time."

MasterPlan's leadership believes that contributing to relief efforts is a natural extension of its role in the community. The team's dedication to aiding families, emergency responders, and local services in times of need reflects a core value at MasterPlan: taking swift, meaningful action in service to the community. By supporting relief and rebuilding efforts, MasterPlan demonstrates its commitment to creating resilient communities and helping residents feel secure during uncertain times.

The Vital Role of Solar Generators in Disaster Recovery

In times of crisis, portable solar generators can be lifesaving resources, especially when traditional power grids fail. The Jackery Portable Solar Generator units donated by MasterPlan Construction are powerful, portable, and designed for ease of use, providing immediate off-grid power to those in need.

MasterPlan's choice to donate these high-quality solar generators underscores the company's commitment to providing practical, sustainable solutions to communities. With off-grid power support, these units will benefit a wide range of users, from families working to rebuild their lives to first responders ensuring community safety.

Partnerships and Distribution

MasterPlan Construction collaborated with two esteemed organizations, Habitat for Humanity Hillsborough County and Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay to ensure the generators reached the most impacted residents and facilities. On October 22, 2024, MasterPlan donated 50 solar generator units to Habitat for Humanity, followed by an additional 50 units to Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay on October 23, 2024. Both organizations play essential roles in disaster relief and community rebuilding, and they will oversee the distribution of these generators to families, essential services, and critical community infrastructure across Tampa.

"We are honored to support the work of Habitat for Humanity and Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay," said Jeff Xiao. "Our goal is to actively contribute to the relief and rebuilding process, helping to make our community stronger and more resilient for the future."

These partnerships reinforce MasterPlan's dedication to leveraging strong, trusted community relationships to maximize the impact of its contributions. Habitat for Humanity Hillsborough County and Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay are known for their deep community ties and a shared mission to support families in need, making them ideal partners in distributing these crucial resources.

MasterPlan's Broader Hurricane Relief Efforts

MasterPlan Construction's commitment to aiding hurricane recovery goes beyond this single donation of solar generators. Recognizing the widespread impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the company is scaling up its support with a $2 million budget dedicated to relief and rebuilding efforts across Florida and other affected areas. This expanded initiative includes additional donations of construction materials, more Jackery Solar Generators, and a full suite of recovery and rebuilding services designed to aid residents in communities heavily impacted, such as Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota.

"We will mobilize building materials, furniture, and engineering personnel to help more disaster-affected residents repair their homes as quickly as possible at prices below market rates." said Jeff Xiao. "Additionally, we will collaborate with nonprofit organizations to donate funds to support frontline responders—including police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, as well as veterans, single-parent families, and others who are unable to prioritize their home repairs while assisting with disaster relief. We are about to launch a 'Heart-to-Heart' campaign, and we welcome everyone to join us as our compassion ambassadors. Together, let's rebuild our community and our homes."

In addition to supplying resources, MasterPlan has undertaken full-scale rebuilding projects for families whose homes were severely damaged. One such project was a complete restoration of a family home in Florida after Hurricane Helene. MasterPlan provided materials, skilled labor, and structural expertise to repair the roof, reinforce the foundation, and restore the interior, allowing the family to return to a safe, resilient home.

About MasterPlan Construction Inc.

MasterPlan Construction Inc. is a Florida-based construction company whose principal team members bring over 80 years of combined experience in construction, development, and community building. Backed by a parent company with a history of successful projects in California and Washington State, MasterPlan's mission is to provide reliable, professional, and compassionate service to homeowners and businesses alike.

In addition to construction expertise, MasterPlan offers flexible financing options and has strong capabilities in managing building material supply chains, allowing the company to meet the needs of communities swiftly and cost-effectively. With a focus on reliability and a commitment to community service, MasterPlan Construction is dedicated to helping Florida's neighborhoods rebuild with confidence and resilience.

Join Us in Rebuilding a Stronger Florida

MasterPlan Construction is proud to stand alongside the residents of Tampa and the dedicated teams working on hurricane recovery. As rebuilding efforts continue, MasterPlan is here for the long haul, supporting Florida's journey toward renewed strength and resilience. We invite communities, partners, and volunteers to stay connected with us on social media and through our website to receive updates on our ongoing efforts and learn how they, too, can get involved.

Together, we are not only rebuilding homes but also rebuilding hope across Florida.

