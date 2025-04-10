Masters Golf 2025 Live Streams: How to Watch Augusta Masters Tournament Online Free TV Coverage on CBS, ESPN, Sky Sports, Fox Sports from Anywhere

Watch the Masters 2025 live streaming from Augusta (April 10–13) - Stream the Masters Tournament from USA, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, NZ

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 Masters Tournament, the first major of the golf season, will be held from April 10–13 at the renowned Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Subscribe to Watch the Masters 2025 NOW

Catch all the action from the Masters this week as the season's first major tees off at the iconic Augusta National. Golf Monthly has everything you need to know about TV coverage, live streaming, free viewing options, and how to watch The Masters no matter where you are in the world.

Masters Key Details

► Dates: April 10–13, 2025

► Location: Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia, USA

► TV & Streaming: CBS, Paramount+, ESPN+ (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Australia)

► Online Streaming: WATCH HERE

Stream the Masters 2025 Live Online - Sign Up HERE

There was a time when Masters television coverage was limited, with only the final holes shown. In fact, when CBS first began broadcasting the tournament in 1956, only holes 15 through 18 were televised.

That began to change in 1997 when front-nine action was introduced, and by 2002, viewers were able to enjoy full course coverage for the first time.

Since then, Augusta National has continued to expand its broadcast offerings. Now, every shot from every player is available through a variety of feeds, including specific holes and featured group coverage—alongside the main broadcast. Best of all, much of this is available to stream for free, as we'll outline below.

Fans tuning into the 89th edition of the Masters can watch every shot of Rory McIlroy's pursuit of completing the career Grand Slam or Scottie Scheffler's attempt to defend his title.

Last year's champion, Jon Rahm, struggled to retain his green jacket, finishing tied for 45th in a group of six. Some speculate that his move to the less competitive LIV Golf League may have played a role. How this year's LIV golfers perform remains one of the tournament's most compelling storylines.

Keep reading for our full guide on how to watch the Masters online, on television, and from anywhere in the world.

How to Stream the Masters Golf 2025

Streaming services are becoming more central than ever in the coverage of the Masters Tournament.

This year, CBS's Paramount+ offers expanded weekend access, exclusively streaming the main tournament broadcast on Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. ET. This is part of CBS's initiative to provide five extra hours of weekend coverage through the platform.

Meanwhile, ESPN+ delivers additional streams, including coverage of featured groups, Holes 4, 5, and 6, the iconic Amen Corner, and Holes 15 and 16.

The official Masters website and mobile app will once again provide several free live feeds. These platforms are a top choice for fans who want to catch Thursday and

Friday morning action before ESPN's TV coverage begins. Available feeds include featured groups, Amen Corner, and Holes 15 and 16.

One of the standout features of the Masters app remains intact—fans can follow every single shot from every player throughout the event, ensuring unparalleled access.

Watch The Masters Golf in the US

In the United States, The Masters 2025 will be broadcast by two key networks: ESPN and CBS. ESPN will handle coverage of the first two rounds on April 10 and 11, while CBS will take over for the final two rounds on April 12 and 13. Weekend coverage will also be available via CBS's streaming platform, Paramount+ Watch HERE

The Masters on ESPN

ESPN will provide live coverage of the first two rounds of The Masters on Thursday, April 10, and Friday, April 11. The television broadcast will air from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on both days.

Additionally, you can watch The Masters online via ESPN+, where you'll find not only a simulcast of the TV broadcast but also multi-feed streaming. ESPN+ offers coverage of four Featured Groups and eight Featured Holes, allowing you to follow specific players and sections of the course.

The Masters on CBS

For the final two days of The Masters, broadcast responsibilities shift from ESPN to CBS.

CBS will air coverage from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on both Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13.

For online viewers, you can access CBS coverage via its streaming platform, Paramount+, which will provide an additional two hours of coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET on both days. In addition to the main broadcast, Paramount+ will feature the same multi-feed live stream, including coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes.

Watch Augusta Masters Golf in the UK

UK golf fans can tune into The Masters 2025 on Sky Sports throughout the week.

The tournament will be shown on the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel, with much of the action also available on Sky Sports Main Event.

Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, continuing through the evening until 12:30 a.m. on all days.

How to Watch The Masters in Canada

In Canada, The Masters Championship will be broadcast by TSN, which also holds the rights to the PGA Tour in the country. The coverage will be divided across TSN's various channels, often featuring simultaneous broadcasts from different areas of the course. Watch HERE

How to Watch The Masters in Australia

Australian golf enthusiasts can watch The Masters on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will provide TV coverage on channel 503, while Kayo Sports will stream all rounds live.

Kayo subscriptions begin at $25 per month, and a free trial is currently available.

Watch The Masters from Anywhere

If you're traveling and want to access your usual streaming services, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can help you bypass geo-restrictions.

A VPN allows you to make your device appear to be in any location, letting you watch content as if you were back home. It's ideal for watching The Masters from anywhere and also offers additional internet security benefits.

Masters TV Coverage and Masters Streaming Options

Monday, April 7

Noon-2 p.m. - On The Range, Masters.com

Tuesday, April 8

9-11 a.m. - On The Range, Masters.com

Wednesday, April 9

9-11 a.m. - On The Range, Masters.com

- On The Range, Masters.com Noon-4 p.m. - Par 3 Contest, Masters.com

- Par 3 Contest, Masters.com Noon-2 p.m. - Par 3 Contest, ESPN+

- Par 3 Contest, ESPN+ 2-4 p.m. - Par 3 Contest, ESPN

Thursday, April 10 — First Round

On Masters.com

7:30 a.m. - Honorary Starters

- Honorary Starters 8:30-10:30 a.m. - On The Range

- On The Range 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. - Holes 4, 5 & 6

- Holes 4, 5 & 6 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. - Featured Groups

- Featured Groups 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. - Amen Corner

- Amen Corner 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. - Holes 15 & 16

Broadcast Coverage

7 a.m.-10 p.m. - Radio Coverage, SiriusXM

- Radio Coverage, SiriusXM 1-3 p.m. - Welcome to the Masters, ESPN

- Welcome to the Masters, ESPN 3-7 p.m. - Live First Round Coverage, ESPN

- Live First Round Coverage, ESPN 11:35-11:50 p.m. - First Round Highlights, CBS

Friday, April 11 — Second Round

On Masters.com

8:30-10:30 a.m. - On The Range

- On The Range 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. - Holes 4, 5 & 6

- Holes 4, 5 & 6 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. - Featured Groups

- Featured Groups 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. - Amen Corner

- Amen Corner 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. - Holes 15 & 16

Broadcast Coverage

7 a.m.-10 p.m. - Radio Coverage, SiriusXM

- Radio Coverage, SiriusXM 1-3 p.m. - Welcome to the Masters, ESPN

- Welcome to the Masters, ESPN 3-7 p.m. - Live Second Round Coverage, ESPN

- Live Second Round Coverage, ESPN 11:35-11:50 p.m. - Second Round Highlights, CBS

Saturday, April 12 — Third Round

On Masters.com

10 a.m.-noon - On The Range

- On The Range 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. - Featured Groups

- Featured Groups 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. - Holes 4, 5 & 6

- Holes 4, 5 & 6 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. - Amen Corner

- Amen Corner 12:30-6:30 p.m. - Holes 15 & 16

Broadcast Coverage

8 a.m.-10 p.m. - Radio Coverage, SiriusXM

- Radio Coverage, SiriusXM Noon-2 p.m. - Live Third Round Coverage, Paramount+

- Live Third Round Coverage, Paramount+ 2-7 p.m. - Live Third Round Coverage, CBS

Sunday, April 13 — Final Round

On Masters.com

10 a.m.-noon - On The Range

- On The Range 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. - Featured Groups

- Featured Groups 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. - Holes 4, 5 & 6

- Holes 4, 5 & 6 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. - Amen Corner

- Amen Corner 12:30-6:30 p.m. - Holes 15 & 16

- Holes 15 & 16 7 p.m. - Green Jacket Ceremony

Broadcast Coverage

8 a.m.-10 p.m. - Radio Coverage, SiriusXM

- Radio Coverage, SiriusXM Noon-2 p.m. - Live Final Round Coverage, Paramount+

2-7 p.m. - Live Final Round Coverage, CBS

Media Contact

PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR, 1 704-285-0822, [email protected], https://mastersgolf.live/

SOURCE PGA TOUR