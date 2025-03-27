Masters of the Hunt Relaunches - Redefining Scavenger Hunts and Immersive Escape Experiences

"At Masters of the Hunt, our hunts and escape rooms do more than entertain—they create unforgettable brand moments," said Lisa Jennings, Co-Founder and Queen of Clever. "This relaunch marks a new chapter in delivering world-class, story-driven experiences." Post this

"At Masters of the Hunt, our hunts and escape rooms do more than entertain—they create unforgettable brand moments," said Lisa Jennings, Co-Founder and Queen of Clever. "This relaunch marks a new chapter in delivering world-class, story-driven experiences."

Scavenger Hunts—Reimagined

Since 2003, Masters of the Hunt has crafted immersive scavenger hunts for Fortune 500 companies, luxury resorts, cruise lines, and private clients. These aren't ordinary paper hunts—they're high-concept, custom-branded adventures designed to amplify marketing campaigns, launch products, enhance orientation experiences, and drive audience interaction.

Introducing: Escape Experiences

As part of the relaunch, Masters of the Hunt is debuting fully customizable Escape Experiences—a tabletop twist on traditional escape rooms. These flexible, storytelling-rich games blend the excitement of treasure hunts with the intrigue of escape puzzles, designed to reinforce messaging, spotlight key content, and leave lasting impressions.

"Our Escape Experiences are powerful marketing tools—ideal for showcasing new products, entertaining high-value guests, or creating buzz-worthy activations," said Jane Schuliger, Co-Founder and Curator Extraordinaire. "It's not just about puzzles—it's about brand storytelling with impact."

Why Choose Masters of the Hunt?

Marketing Tools & Messaging Power: Experiences are customized to highlight key brand messages, reveal product features, or support training initiatives in a dynamic, memorable way.

Increase Revenue & Guest Engagement: Scavenger hunts and escape games increase guest participation and drive foot traffic—offered as value-added amenities or premium experiences.

Immersive Brand Storytelling: Each experience is meticulously designed to reflect your brand narrative and deepen audience connection.

Space-Smart & Scalable: Activities are designed to work within existing spaces—from GPS and app-based hunts to tabletop escape games with minimal setup.

Global Reach: Virtual formats allow brands to connect with audiences worldwide in real time.

Masters of the Hunt has developed branded Escape Experiences for cruise lines, corporate brands, resorts, corporate trainers, marketing agencies, and more—proving the power of immersive engagement as a marketing asset.

About Masters of the Hunt

Since 2007, Masters of the Hunt has created unforgettable scavenger and treasure hunt experiences. The company now brings that same spirit of adventure to its immersive Escape Experiences—crafted to captivate, challenge, and help brands connect with their audiences in innovative and unforgettable ways.

For more information, visit MastersOfTheHunt.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lisa Jennings, Masters of the Hunt, 1 407-573-5536, [email protected], mastersofthehunt.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Masters of the Hunt