Master's Transportation Offers Transportation Solutions for Colleges and Universities in the Upcoming School Year and Beyond

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Master's Transportation, one of the nation's leading providers of commercial vehicles for rent, lease and purchase and the premier Sprinter rental company in the industry, is offering cost-effective solutions for colleges and universities that are looking to weigh their transportation options – especially heading into the new school year.

With the rising costs and unpredictability of charter bus services, colleges are faced with a choice when it comes to their transportation needs. From overbookings to businesses going bankrupt, to driver shortages and astronomical costs, budget-conscious colleges must consider other options to save money and ensure reliability, especially for their sports teams, which generate significant revenue.

One solution is to lease a Sprinter van for games and tournaments, which can cost roughly $2,400 per month, compared to the $6,000-$7,000 for a single weekend on a charter bus. This option provides colleges with a flexible and affordable solution for their transportation needs.

Ron Haley, Executive Vice President of Master's Transportation, said, "Owning 100% of a fleet comes with significant expenses, including initial purchase costs, regular maintenance, insurance and potential storage fees. These costs can add up quickly and may not be the most efficient use of a college or university's budget, especially if the vehicles are not used regularly."

Master's Transportation can conduct a comprehensive cost analysis to help schools determine whether ownership is financially viable in the long term. Having rental options available provides school leaders the flexibility to scale transportation capacity according to demand. This can be particularly useful during peak periods or special events.

Haley said, "Moving people forward is our mission at Master's and we hope we can help colleges identify the best solutions for their transportation needs as they head into the new school year."

