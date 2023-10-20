Mastery Technologies, Inc. Appoints Erik Olson as President of Mastery Training Services, Inc.

Mastery Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in e-learning software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Erik Olson as President of its subsidiary, Mastery Training Services, Inc. The appointment is effective immediately and reflects the company's commitment to growth and innovation in the e-learning industry.

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mastery Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in e-learning software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Erik Olson as President of its subsidiary, Mastery Training Services, Inc. The appointment is effective immediately and reflects the company's commitment to growth and innovation in the e-learning industry.

Erik Olson brings over 19 years of experience in sales and business development, including an extensive tenure at Comprehensive Loss Management Inc. (CLMI), a former key supplier and distribution partner for Mastery Technologies. His in-depth knowledge of the e-learning space, coupled with strong leadership skills, will be instrumental in driving Mastery Training Services to new heights.

"We are delighted to welcome Erik Olson to his new role in the Mastery family," said William Marker, President of Mastery Technologies, Inc. "Erik's proven track record and long-standing relationship with our company makes him an invaluable asset. We are confident his leadership will contribute significantly to the expansion and success of our subsidiary, Mastery Training Services."

During his time at CLMI, Olson was responsible for leading sales operations and played a pivotal role in the company's business development strategies. His close collaboration with Mastery Technologies over the years has afforded him unique insights into the evolving needs and challenges of the e-learning sector.

"I am excited to take on this new role and contribute to the growth of Mastery Training Services," said Erik Olson. "Having collaborated with Mastery Technologies for nearly two decades, I have always been impressed by their approach to e-learning. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence for the company."

Olson's appointment is aligned with Mastery Technologies' goal to continue growing the business to its full potential. His leadership will play a key role in refining and executing the strategic plans of Mastery Training Services and fortifying its position in the competitive e-learning market.

For more information about Mastery Training Services, Inc., visit mastery.com.

About Mastery Training Services, Inc.

Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training content, systems, and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective, and amazing organizations.

About Mastery Technologies, Inc.

Mastery Technologies Inc. has been operating broadly in the field of knowledge transfer with an emphasis on e-learning for nearly 40 years. Mastery delivers its services through two subsidiaries: Mastery Training Content Network, Inc. (MasteryTCN) and Mastery Training Services, Inc.

With both subsidiaries, Mastery fulfills its mission of developing and commercializing knowledge transfer technologies.

