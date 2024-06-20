Mastery Training Services Launches SB 553 Compliance Training for Workplace Violence Prevention

Our new course not only helps organizations comply with these regulations but also empowers their employees with the knowledge and skills needed to recognize and handle dangerous situations. Post this

Participants will learn practical strategies to de-escalate potentially violent situations, including techniques such as speaking calmly, actively listening to complaints, and maintaining a non-confrontational stance. The course also highlights the crucial elements of a workplace violence prevention plan, as mandated by California law, and provides clear instructions on reporting concerns to employers or law enforcement.

Additionally, we offer a specialized version of this course for supervisors, equipping them with advanced guidance on managing and mitigating workplace violence within their teams. This supervisor-specific content helps ensure leaders are well-prepared to handle incidents effectively and maintain a safe environment for their employees.

Available in both English and Spanish, each of these courses are accessible for $24.95 per learner on mastery.com. For employers seeking to incorporate these courses into their training library or to train a larger group, tailored employer pricing is available upon request at [email protected].

Build a robust training program with Mastery Training Services' extensive online course library. Covering a wide array of topics from safety to business and leadership skills, all courses are SCORM-compliant and compatible with any Learning Management System.

Mastery Training Services' course library is crafted to serve the diverse training needs of organizations across various industries. If you're ready to empower your workforce with world-class training, click here.

About Mastery Training Services

Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.

Media Contact

Rachel LaPointe, Mastery Training Services, 2486991704, [email protected], https://www.mastery.com/

Facebook

SOURCE Mastery Training Services