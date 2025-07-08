MasteryPrep Acquires Sirius Education to Strengthen STAAR and TSIA2 Prep for Texas Schools

This partnership brings together two mission-driven organizations, creating the only comprehensive, Texas-specific pipeline from STAAR achievement to college and career readiness. Post this

Founded in 2009, Sirius is a longtime partner to Texas educators, offering both digital and print solutions that support measurable gains on STAAR assessments. The company provides resources for all 20 STAAR-tested subjects—including six Spanish-language assessments—supporting Grades 3-12 through end-of-grade (EOG) and end-of-course (EOC) exam preparation.

This combination brings together two mission-driven organizations committed to improving outcomes for students across the state, creating the only comprehensive, Texas-specific pipeline from STAAR achievement to college and career readiness.

"Texas educators are under growing pressure to meet high-stakes accountability goals while ensuring students are prepared for life after high school," said Craig Gehring, Founder and CEO of MasteryPrep. "By combining our strengths, we're delivering an end-to-end academic support system built for Texas schools—from grade-level mastery to postsecondary success."

Together, Sirius Education and MasteryPrep will continue delivering the standards-aligned print and digital materials that Texas educators have relied on since 2009—now with the added benefit of MasteryPrep's scale, enabling faster content updates, deeper data insights, and expanded customer support.

The partnership significantly expands MasteryPrep's presence in Texas and enhances its offerings in EOC and EOG preparation—critical components of the company's broader mission to serve students across the full academic spectrum.

Earlier this year, MasteryPrep also became the official strategic partner of ACT Education Corp., powering its new in-classroom test preparation platform. With the addition of Sirius, MasteryPrep extends its reach and impact in both state-specific and national assessment ecosystems.

About MasteryPrep

MasteryPrep provides districts and schools of all sizes with a suite of test-prep programs and services that help improve student achievement on required assessments for district accountability ratings, including the SAT®, ACT®, TSIA2, EOC exams, and ACT WorkKeys®. MasteryPrep's end-to-end programs, which can be implemented throughout the school year in alignment with state standards, enable educators to analyze data to gauge student readiness, access a library of practice tests and teaching resources, and equip students with the right strategies in the build-up to test day.

About Sirius Education Solutions

Sirius Education Solutions is a Texas-based publisher that focuses exclusively on supplemental TEKS-based instructional materials. Sirius sells print, digital, and blended learning resources for all 20 STAAR-tested courses from Grade 3 through End-of-Course (EOC). In the last 10+ years, Sirius has helped almost 700 Texas school districts better align their taught curriculum with how the TEKS are tested in STAAR 2.0, so students learn exactly what they need to know and do to succeed on all 20 tests.

