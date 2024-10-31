MasteryTCN Unveils New API Integration, Advanced Course Player, and Enhanced Infrastructure

MasteryTCN proudly announces the completion of a significant development project, introducing an innovative API for partner access, a state-of-the-art course player, a refreshed website, and rebuilt backend systems and infrastructure.

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MasteryTCN proudly announces the completion of a significant development project, introducing an innovative API for partner access, a state-of-the-art course player, a refreshed website, and rebuilt backend systems and infrastructure.

The introduction of MasteryTCN's Application Programming Interface (API) empowers partners with unparalleled access to MasteryTCN's extensive course library. This game-changing API integration allows seamless integration, enabling partners to effortlessly leverage our vast repository of educational content within their own platforms and applications.

Partners and prospective partners can learn more about the API here.

Redesigned from the ground up, the new course player boasts a sleek and intuitive interface, empowering learners to engage with the rich multimedia content, interactive assessments, and immersive learning experiences offered by MasteryTCN. The new course player features a new look consistent with MasteryTCN's updated branding. The player was built with mobile in mind, making it more responsive and perfect for people training on any smartphone.

Additionally, courses are now available for partners to download in multiple formats, including SCORM 1.2, SCORM 2004, xAPI, cmi5 and Unwrapped XML.

Behind the scenes, MasteryTCN has meticulously rebuilt its backend systems and fortified its infrastructure to ensure better performance, scalability, and reliability. These architectural enhancements lay the foundation for seamless integration with partner platforms, increased data security, and more seamless content delivery.

The completion of this project marks the end of the second phase of an ongoing multi-phase development project MasteryTCN is undergoing as a larger investment in technology.

For further information or a demonstration of MasteryTCN's new technology, please contact Jeff Holth ([email protected]) or visit https://www.masterytcn.com/devresources/

About Mastery TCN™

Mastery Training Content Network, Inc. (MasteryTCN) is the e-learning industry's first Training Content Network. MasteryTCN partners with leading video content providers to co-produce the largest, standardized, workplace e-learning library available. The course library includes over 1,900 video-based courses. MasteryTCN then partners with HR Cloud Service providers to help employers obtain high-quality training resources through the vendors they already prefer.

Media Contact

Rachel LaPointe, MasteryTCN, 2486991704, [email protected], https://www.masterytcn.com/

Twitter

SOURCE MasteryTCN