Mat Sorensen Releases Third Edition of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook with Updated Case Law, IRS Guidance, and Real-World Investment Examples

Most investors don't realize their IRA can invest beyond stocks and mutual funds. The Handbook details how investors can use their retirement accounts to invest in these assets. Post this

The Third Edition reflects significant developments in case law, IRS guidance, and the tax code, while also incorporating real-world investment examples from Sorensen's own self-directed portfolio.

"Most people only think of ETFs, mutual funds and stocks when they think of their IRA but your IRA can own alternative assets like the rental property down the street, a private fund or start-up, physical precious metals and even crypto," said Sorensen. "The Handbook details how investors and their advisors can use the $17 trillion in IRAs to invest in these non-publically traded assets."

Self-directed IRAs and Solo 401(k)s continue to grow in popularity as investors allocate retirement funds to alternative assets.

The Handbook provides strategies and structures used by professionals and experienced self-directed investors and includes comprehensive details on the following:

Prohibited transaction rules and compliance considerations

Investment structures such as IRA/LLCs and Solo 401(k)s

Alternative assets including real estate, private funds, and digital assets

Key tax issues, including UBIT and UDFI

Extensive FAQs and over 100 citations to IRS guidance, the tax code, and case law

Written for both investors and professional advisors, the Handbook bridges technical rules with practical application, helping readers understand not just what is allowed, but how to structure investments properly.

About the Author

Mat Sorensen is an attorney, national speaker, and CEO of Directed IRA. He has been advising self-directed investors and industry professionals since 2006 and has worked with thousands of clients on retirement account strategy, structuring, and compliance. He has consulted government agencies, banks, trust companies, and over a thousand self-directed investors. He has been cited by The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Entrepreneur, and regularly teaches attorneys, CPAs, and financial advisors on self-directed retirement rules.

Availability

The Self-Directed IRA Handbook, Third Edition, is now available on Amazon.

Learn more or purchase the book

(https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GX6X8PHP)

About Directed IRA

Directed IRA is the nation's fastest-growing and best-reviewed self-directed IRA custodian, helping investors use retirement accounts to invest in alternative assets such as real estate, private lending, private funds, and cryptocurrency. Directed IRA has 25,000 accounts and over $3.5B in assets and is a three time INC5000 winner. As a directed custodian, Directed IRA does not provide investment advice or recommend investments, and all investment decisions are made by the account holder.

Media Contact

Natalie Cooper, Directed IRA, 1 6026634958, [email protected], https://directedira.com/

SOURCE Directed IRA