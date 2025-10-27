Matador Insurance Launches Updated Website Showcasing MYGA Annuity Options

Matador Insurance Services has unveiled its newly updated website, designed to better serve clients seeking annuities and life insurance solutions. The new site emphasizes clarity, accessibility, and improved navigation for individuals exploring retirement and insurance options.
WAKE FOREST, N.C., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annuity & life insurance agents at Matador Insurance Services recently announced the launch of their newly redesigned website. The updated site showcases the firm's commitment to serving clients with transparent, accessible information on their offerings, including multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed annuities, life insurance retirement plans, and more.
The new design delivers a modernized interface with simplified navigation, providing visitors with a streamlined experience when reviewing policy options. Key updates include reorganized service pages, improved readability, and a clearer presentation of Matador's primary offerings, with a focus on MYGAs and Fixed Annuities.
Compared to the previous site, which featured a traditional layout with limited user guidance, the new website prioritizes client accessibility. Content has been consolidated and refined, making it easier for individuals to find essential information about annuity structures, policy benefits, and retirement planning.
"Clarity and transparency are central to what we do," said Tristan Ramirez, the Founder and Managing Advisor of Matador Insurance Services. "The new site reflects these values by making annuity and life insurance information more straightforward and accessible to our clients."
With the updated launch, Matador Insurance Services aims to enhance client education while reinforcing its role as a dependable resource in the annuity and life insurance market.
For more information about Matador Insurance Services and to explore the redesigned site, visit https://matador-insurance.com/, give one of their trusted agents a call at (919) 899-1615, or stop by their office located at 1057 N Main St, Wake Forest, NC 27587.
Media Contact
Tristan Ramirez, Matador Insurance Services, 1 9198991615, [email protected], https://matador-insurance.com/
SOURCE Matador Insurance Services
Share this article