Matan Companies Acquires 185 Acres of Industrial Land in New Kent County, VA

The New Kent Logistics Center will consist of two million square feet of high-bay industrial space in four buildings.
FREDERICK, Md., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matan Companies announced today the purchase of 185 acres of land in New Kent County, Virginia. Branded as New Kent Logistics Center, the project will consist of approximately two million square feet of high-bay industrial space in four buildings. Located adjacent to AutoZone's 800,000 square foot east coast distribution center and less than a mile from the planned Buc-ees, Matan will be moving forward with entitlement and approvals for the initial building, totaling over one million square feet.
"New Kent Logistics Center is ideally located between Richmond and Hampton Roads, two of the healthiest industrial submarkets in the country," said Jamie Minkler, Managing Director for the Matan Companies. "The site represents one of a dwindling supply of large sites zoned by-right for industrial and distribution users. With speed-to-market being key to user's selection criteria, our plan to get the one million square foot building shovel-ready will make the site extremely attractive to a wide variety of potential tenants."
New Kent Logistics Center has the ability to accommodate companies doing business along the Interstate 64 corridor and serving major Mid-Atlantic cities. Distribution along this critical connection from the Port of Virginia to Interstate 95 will continue to grow, with VDOT currently widening the road from four to six lanes and improving travel times.
JLL's Gareth Jones, Chris Avellana, and Charlie Polk have been awarded the lease assignment and Matan will be managing the property in-house.
About Matan Companies
Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 45 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 7 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 15 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including entitlement/construction management, asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit http://www.mataninc.com.
