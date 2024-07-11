Matan Companies Acquires 185 Acres of Industrial Land in New Kent County, VA

"With speed-to-market being key to user's selection criteria, our plan to get the one million square foot building shovel-ready will make the site extremely attractive to a wide variety of potential tenants." - Jamie Minkler, Managing Director, Matan Companies Post this

New Kent Logistics Center has the ability to accommodate companies doing business along the Interstate 64 corridor and serving major Mid-Atlantic cities. Distribution along this critical connection from the Port of Virginia to Interstate 95 will continue to grow, with VDOT currently widening the road from four to six lanes and improving travel times.

JLL's Gareth Jones, Chris Avellana, and Charlie Polk have been awarded the lease assignment and Matan will be managing the property in-house.

About Matan Companies

Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 45 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 7 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 15 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including entitlement/construction management, asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit http://www.mataninc.com.

