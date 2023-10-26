Matan Companies Acquires 321,000 SF at Deepwater Industrial in Richmond, VA

"The acquisition of Deepwater Industrial adds to our growing Richmond-area portfolio, and we were specifically attracted to this investment by its location and visibility relative to I-95." - Jamie Minkler, Managing Director, Matan Companies Post this

"The acquisition of Deepwater Industrial adds to our growing Richmond-area portfolio, and we were specifically attracted to this investment by its location and visibility relative to I-95," said Jamie Minkler, Managing Director at Matan Companies. "It will also benefit from the continued improvements being completed at the Richmond Marine Terminal and overall growth of Richmond as a logistics and distribution hub."

The JLL industrial team of Charlie Polk, Gareth Jones, and Chris Avellana have been awarded the leasing assignment. Mesa West Capital provided the financing, which was arranged by the JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisor team led by Sue Caras, Drake Grier, and Evan Parker. Matan will manage the property in-house.

About Matan Companies

Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 45 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 6 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 16 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit http://www.mataninc.com.

Media Contact

Robyn Campbell, Matan Companies, (301) 815-9980, [email protected], https://mataninc.com/

SOURCE Matan Companies