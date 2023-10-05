Matan Companies Breaks Ground on 220,000 SF of Spec Warehouse in Stafford County, VA

"Building speculative in the current environment is a challenge, and doing so is a real testament to our team and our relationship with M&T Bank." - JP Matan, Director of Leasing, Matan Companies Tweet this

Located at 1045 Richmond Highway in Fredericksburg, Crossroads sits midway between Washington, DC and Richmond, Virginia, minutes to Interstate 95, providing north-south connection to the entire east coast. With easy access to major thoroughfares and surrounding markets, Crossroads is an ideal location for any distribution, manufacturing, warehousing, or logistics company.

"Building speculative in the current environment is a challenge, and doing so is a real testament to our team and our relationship with M&T Bank," said JP Matan, Director of Leasing for Matan Companies. "The fundamentals in the I-95 South Corridor remain strong and we are very encouraged by the early interest in the project."

"We are pleased to grow our lending relationship with Matan on this dynamic industrial development, situated between Washington, DC and Richmond, VA," said Beth Halling, Senior Vice President for M&T Bank. "We look forward to another successful Matan project as we continue to expand our lending footprint regionally."

About Matan Companies

Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 45 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 6 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 16 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit http://www.mataninc.com.

Media Contact

Robyn Campbell, Marketing Manager, Matan Companies, (301) 815-9980, [email protected], https://mataninc.com/

SOURCE Matan Companies