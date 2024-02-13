Matan Companies Delivers Northlake II in Ashland, VA Fully Leased

"The Richmond market continues to exceed our expectations and we are excited to break ground on the final phase of the development." - JP Matan, Director of Leasing, Matan Companies Post this

"We continue to see strong demand from industrial tenants seeking modern, high quality warehouse space" said Gareth Jones, Managing Director, JLL. "Northlake II's strategic location in Hanover County along the I-95 corridor provides a strong labor pool and easy access throughout the Richmond region and to nearby markets across the Mid-Atlantic."

JLL's Gareth Jones, Chris Avellana and Charlie Polk handle the leasing for Matan at Northlake II.

About Matan Companies

Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 45 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 7 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 15 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including entitlement/construction management, asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit http://www.mataninc.com.

