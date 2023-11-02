Matan Companies Signs 119,000 SF Full-Building Lease with Star Pipe Products at Newly Acquired Deepwater Industrial in Richmond, VA

"We've been in the Richmond area for close to 20 years now, and it's an important part of our nationwide distribution network." - Rishi Bhutada, Senior Vice President, Star Pipe Products. Post this

Earlier this month Matan purchased the two-building project, totaling 321,000 square feet. Star Pipe Products joins Lowes at the project, that is now 70% leased. The recently delivered buildings feature 36' clear ceiling heights, 52' x 52' column spacing, unparalleled visibility from Interstate 95, and are strategically located just two miles from the Richmond Marine Terminal. The buildings also feature redundant electric substations and ample other utilities to satisfy a wide range of industrial and manufacturing users.

The JLL industrial team of Charlie Polk, Gareth Jones, and Chris Avellana handle the leasing efforts for Matan at Deepwater, and the Colliers team of Walker Barnett and Harrison McVey represented Star Pipe Products.

About Matan Companies

Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 45 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 6 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 16 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit http://www.mataninc.com.

