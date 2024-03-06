Matan Companies Signs 138,000 SF Full-Building Lease with DHL at Redstone Industrial in Manassas, VA

"It is with great pleasure and honor that we welcome DHL to our portfolio as we do our best to support their work as a global logistics leader." - JP Matan, Director of Leasing, Matan Companies Post this

"It is with great pleasure and honor that we welcome DHL to our portfolio as we do our best to support their work as a global logistics leader," said JP Matan, Director of Leasing for the Matan Companies. "We have been so encouraged by the success of our projects in Northern Virginia but are especially appreciative of the performance of our assets in the Manassas area, which is now widely recognized as one of the most sought-after industrial sub-markets in the country."

Redstone Industrial is an approximately 50-acre industrial campus ideally located just off Prince William Parkway in the heart of Manassas, VA. In late 2021 Matan sold 28 Acres of the Project to Carter Machinery and held the remaining acreage for development of the two new buildings. The two buildings totaling 242,000 SF consist of 11450 University Boulevard which is 104,000 SF and set to deliver in January of 2024, and 11400 University Boulevard which is 138,000 SF that DHL now occupies. These brand-new, state of the art, Class A industrial buildings offer 32' clear ceiling height, 50'x52' column spacing, more than 60 dock doors, 120' truck courts, and over 240 parking spaces including eight electric vehicle charging stations. 11450 University Boulevard is still available for lease and offers an ideal location for distribution, manufacturing, warehousing, data centers, or life sciences.

Matan Companies was represented by Brad Benna, and DHL was represented by Andrew Hegmann of Fischer Commercial Real Estate in Dallas, Texas.

