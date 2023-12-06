Matan Companies Signs 198,000 SF Full-Building Lease with AstraZeneca at 700 Progress Way in Gaithersburg, MD

"We are excited to welcome AstraZeneca to our portfolio and to have the opportunity to support their work in advancing healthcare solutions." - JP Matan, Director of Leasing, Matan Companies Post this

"We are excited to welcome AstraZeneca to our portfolio and to have the opportunity to support their work in advancing healthcare solutions," said JP Matan, Director of Leasing for the Matan Companies. "AstraZeneca's decision to choose 700 Progress Way for its operations reinforces the property's strategic location within the Montgomery County life sciences corridor and the flexibility of the buildings to accommodate everything from cGMP to distribution."

700 Progress Way is part of a recently delivered 44-acre life science and industrial campus that directly fronts Interstate 270 between the Montgomery Village Avenue and Watkins Mill interchanges in the heart of Montgomery County. The campus consists of two 198,000 square foot Class A industrial/life science buildings along with retail pads fronting Route 355. There is 198,000 square feet still available for lease in an identical building parallel to AstraZeneca's at 750 Progress Way. Offering 32' clear ceiling height, 50'x52' column spacing, 50 dock doors, 200' truck court, and 367 parking spaces including 12 electric vehicle charging stations, 750 Progress Way is an ideal location for any distribution, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, or life sciences company.

Matan Companies was represented by James Matan and AstraZeneca was represented by Kevin Reap of CBRE.

About Matan Companies

Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 45 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 7 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 15 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including entitlement/construction management, asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit http://www.mataninc.com.

Media Contact

Robyn Campbell, Marketing Manager, Matan, (301) 815-9980, [email protected], www.mataninc.com

SOURCE Matan