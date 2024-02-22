Matan Companies Signs 66,000 SF Lease with Goodwill at Center 85 in Frederick, MD

"Center 85 has been a very successful speculative venture for us." - Brad Benna, Matan Companies Post this

Center 85 is a state-of-the-art project offering a total of five buildings and more than 550,000 SF once fully build out. Matan has approval in hand for a fourth building of 155,000 SF, which will commence construction later this year, and a fifth site for future development that can accommodate approximately 100,000 SF. All the buildings feature 30-32' clear ceiling height, minimum column spacings of 40' x 40', 50-foot speed bays, 120' truck courts, LED lighting, ESFR sprinkler systems, and ample parking for employees. Located in the heart of Frederick's Route 85 employment corridor, Center 85 is just 1.5 miles from I-270 and ideally positioned to serve local, regional, and national companies.

About Matan Companies

Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 45 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 7 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 15 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including entitlement/construction management, asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit http://www.mataninc.com.

Media Contact

Robyn Campbell, Matan, (301) 815-9980, [email protected], www.mataninc.com

