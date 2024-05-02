Matan's Lease with AstraZeneca at 700 Progress Way Awarded 'Best Maryland Lease of 2023' by the Washington Business Journal

The WBJ's Annual BRED Awards is a program that honors the top real estate projects, deals, and transactions that displayed excellence in the Greater Washington region.

FREDERICK, Md., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matan Companies is honored to announce that their full-building lease agreement with AstraZeneca, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, for 198,000 square feet at 700 Progress Way in Gaithersburg, Maryland was awarded "Best Maryland Lease of 2023" by the Washington Business Journal.

The WBJ's Annual BRED Awards is a program that honors the top real estate projects, deals, and transactions that displayed excellence in the Greater Washington region. Winners were announced live at the in-person awards ceremony held on April 25th in Washington, DC.

700 Progress Way is part of a recently delivered 44-acre life science and industrial campus that directly fronts Interstate 270 between the Montgomery Village Avenue and Watkins Mill interchanges in the heart of Montgomery County. The campus consists of two 198,000 square foot Class A industrial/life science buildings along with retail pads fronting Route 355. There is 198,000 square feet still available for lease in an identical building parallel to AstraZeneca's at 750 Progress Way. Offering 32' clear ceiling height, 50'x52' column spacing, 50 dock doors, 200' truck court, and 367 parking spaces including 12 electric vehicle charging stations, 750 Progress Way is an ideal location for any distribution, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, or life sciences company.

Matan Companies was represented by James Matan and AstraZeneca was represented by Kevin Reap of CBRE.

About Matan Companies

Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 45 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 7 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 15 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including entitlement/construction management, asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit http://www.mataninc.com.

