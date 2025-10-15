Matcha Launches AI-Led Captives for Industries & Businesses to Start Keeping Insurance Profit

"Every industry deserves control over its risk—we make that control practical." — Bernie Margulies, CEO, Matcha Post this

"Every industry can have more control over their insurance. We believe that businesses and industries understand their own risks better than outsiders do," said Bernie Margulies, CEO of Matcha. "By aligning incentives and controlling risk inside a captive or RRG, organizations can modernize their risk programs without taking on operational complexity. We partner with the best service providers while we handle the technology, data, and day‑to‑day administration."

Matcha's team and network have over 100 collective years of insurance expertise. Coupled with deep knowledge of frontier technology, such as Agentic AI and LLMs, Matcha streamlines onboarding, policy administration, claims workflows, data quality, and reporting.

Matcha works with top licensed captive managers, actuarial firms, TPAs, and other specialists - integrating their work through software, interoperable systems, and audit‑ready processes.

Designed for trade associations, vertical SaaS platforms, and mid‑market companies, Matcha enables members and customers to participate directly in the economics of risk while improving transparency and control.

"Our role is to make the ecosystem work together," added Illia Kasian, CTO of Matcha. "Clean data pipelines, interoperable systems, and AI‑driven insights reduce leakage and give stakeholders the timely information they need to manage performance."

"Insurance is changing, and alternative risk will keep expanding its role," said Brenden Reeves, COO of Matcha. "With Matcha, organizations focus on growth while we ensure the engine runs."

Matcha sponsors and administers industry‑specific insurance companies – captives and Risk Retention Groups – and runs them efficiently with technology and AI. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company combines 100+ years of collective insurance expertise with deep AI/ML capabilities. To learn more, visit MatchaServices.com

