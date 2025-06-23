Matcha Magic Launches Nationwide Expansion with First Franchise Location

"The success of Matcha Magic as a rising wellness brand is rooted in our expertise, thoughtful product selection, playful flavors, and education, fueling long-time enthusiasts and transforming first-time customers into passionate advocates," said Founder Rachel Barnecut. Post this

"This exciting and anticipated expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand, enabling us to grow our footprint and bring delicious flavors and the health benefits of matcha to more communities," said Rachel Barnecut, Founder and Owner of Matcha Magic. "The success of Matcha Magic as a rising wellness brand is rooted in our expertise, thoughtful product selection, playful flavors, and education, fueling long-time enthusiasts and transforming first-time customers into passionate advocates."

Known as "the matcha brand," focused on uplifting women and minority entrepreneurs, Matcha Magic is deeply committed to its guests. The brand works closely with matcha farmers to source the highest-quality ceremonial and organic matcha. Its health-forward matcha drinks have garnered acclaim for their unique and innovative flavors and combinations featuring adaptogens and boosters. Top-selling lattes include the classic Strawberry Matcha, Toasted Matchamallow, and Matcha Horchata. Favorite Potions, lattes with adaptogens, are Magic Mocha with cacao, maca and reishi, Matcha Julep with blue spirulina and collagen, and the Caramel Maca-iato with collagen + maca + reishi.

Matcha Magic has cultivated a devoted social media following with customers sharing their vibrant, Instagram-worthy drinks and brand love across popular channels. In addition to its signature matcha beverages, Matcha Magic introduced eight nutritious smoothies last year, made from real, high-quality ingredients. Forgoing artificial flavorings and sweeteners, Matcha Magic utilizes clean ingredients like 100% organic maple syrup and organic unsweetened peanut butter. In addition to beverages, Matcha Magic has become known for its Toast Flight and four new Acai bowls with all-organic bases.

As a woman-founded company, Matcha Magic champions diversity through action, contributing 5% of sales to Ladies Who Launch. The brand's 2025 roadmap includes creative collaborations, a new membership program, and an expanded retail line that encourages customers to recreate the Matcha Magic experience at home.

"We're seeing demand that far exceeds our initial projections for growth, positioning us to lead Americans to discover and embrace this ancient wellness superfood I fell in love with years ago," closed Barnecut.

About Matcha Magic

Rachel Barnecut opened Matcha Magic in 2022, following a trip to Japan and China where she fell in love with matcha during visits to tea fields. Returning to Bellevue, she envisioned a way to revolutionize these classic drinks and created the first health-forward matcha cafe in Bellevue. Committed to purpose-driven business practices, Matcha Magic operates with unwavering sustainability standards using exclusively compostable and recyclable materials, champions inclusivity through reduced franchise fees for women and minority partners, and dedicates five percent of all sales to Ladies Who Launch, a nonprofit empowering women and non-binary entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds.

